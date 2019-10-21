Blake Shelton Stuns Fans With Wild Throwback Mullet Photo

Blake's latest throwback photo with a Rascal Flatts star has fans asking questions.

Blake Shelton had fans doing a double take on social media after sharing an old snap of himself rocking a serious mullet. The country singer and The Voice coach looked almost unrecognizable in a throwback photo he recently posted to Instagram which showed him hanging out with Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox.

Posting the snap for his 3.2 million followers to enjoy, Blake could be seen pointing towards Gary as the “What Hurts The Most” singer flashed the peace sign while they posed together on a dock with palm trees visible in the background.

Shelton rocked a green baseball cap on his head, a long black t-shirt, and a pair of blue jeans while Gary sported a white graphic t-shirt and a pair of camo shorts.

In the caption, Blake jokingly quipped that the photo was taken “150 years ago” because of how young they both looked, while he also joked about how thin he looked in his younger days.

The popular The Voice coach poked a little fun at himself by admitting that he’s eaten quite a few cheeseburgers since the photo was taken several years ago, though it seemed fans in the comments section were actually more stunned by his pretty unique choice in hairstyle.

“That mullet though,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “check out that mullet.”

“What were you ever thinking with that mullet?” a third wrote, while another asked, “My my what a thin dude.”

Others couldn’t believe the photo was actually of Blake, with one writing, “What? Dat you?” and another asking, “Which ones you? Can’t even tell.”

Others simply posted crying laughing emoji in the comments section of Shelton’s upload after seeing him rocking a very different look to the ones fans are used to seeing now.

That wasn’t the only throwback snap of the country star fans were treated to recently though, as Blake’s girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani also dug up an old snap of her man last week and posted all the proof to social media.

Similar to the one he shared on his own account, the black and white photo posted by Gwen also showed the “God’s Country” singer with some very unique locks as she sported ringlet curls under a light cowboy hat.

Gwen’s previously joked about her boyfriend’s mullet, admitting just last month that she never thought she’d ever date someone who had that hairstyle.

Loading...

“I never, never thought I’d get the opportunity to be with someone that has a mullet. Or had a mullet,” she said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September, per Entertainment Tonight. “Can you believe it? He actually had that haircut! He thought that was great.”

The latest throwback snaps come shortly after Shelton actually caused a little drama on social media after tweeting out a big The Voice spoiler before it actually aired on TV.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the singer upset some fans after he tweeted the result of who one contestant chose to be their coach during the Blind Audition stages around a minute before the moment went out on NBC.