‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Daughters On Girls Trip

Leah Messer shares her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. However, the mom-of-three also keeps her fans updated about her life on social media. Over the weekend, she shared a sweet photo of her three daughters together for what Leah said was a “girls trip.” Leah didn’t reveal where they went for the trip, but in the photo, her three daughters looked happy.

Aleeah (who often goes by her middle name Gracie), Addie, and Ali are all sitting on a couch in a hotel room. All three are smiling for the photo that Leah posted to Instagram. The photo received over 100,000 likes and fans shared positive comments on the photo. Most couldn’t believe how grown up Leah’s kids looked in the photo, while others were happy to see Leah sharing a photo from their trip.

Leah was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her twin daughters who she named Aleeah and Aliannah. She later married the father of her twins, Corey Simms, and although they tried to make their relationship work, they divorced nearly a year after marrying. The Teen Mom 2 star then moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert. The two married and share one daughter, Addie, together. The two later divorced.

On the current season of Teen Mom 2, Leah and Jeremy have been entertaining the idea of getting back together. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on a recent episode of the show, Leah’s daughters got hold of her phone and looked through her text messages with Jeremy. Aleeah exclaimed that she wanted her mom to “stop lying” and to “tell the truth” about what was going on with her and Jeremy.

“I like Jeremy because its Addie’s dad. Do I think there’s any possible relationship stuff? I honestly don’t know. We are going with the flow, whatever happens happens. We are just doing the best thing for Addie.”

Currently, Leah and Jeremy are both single, but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping the two will rekindle their romance.

As the mother of three girls, Leah offered up some parenting advice to the cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah stressed that “communication is key” when it comes to dealing with coparenting.

Fans can catch up with Leah Messer and the rest of the cast on all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.