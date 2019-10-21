‘Playboy’ Babe Sarah Harris Showcases Her Hourglass Curves In A Tiny Tan String Bikini

Sarah Harris’ hourglass curves are some of the sexiest on Instagram, and the Playboy model didn’t hold back in her latest bikini snap, which delighted her over 2.2 million fans.

In the sexy photo, Sarah is seen snuggling up to a palm tree while hanging out on a gorgeous white sand beach. The bikini bombshell rocked a tiny tan string two-piece, which left little to the imagination.

Sarah’s toned arms and long, lean legs were on full display in the picture, but it was her abundant cleavage, curvy booty, flat tummy, and rock hard abs that stole the spotlight as Harris posted with one arm above her head and the other tugging at the side of her skimpy swimwear.

Sarah wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She gave a smoldering look into the camera and rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the stunning look.

Sarah’s fans went wild for the snap, which gained the model over 24,000 likes and more than 500 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted.

“You are so sweet,” one of Sarah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section.

“Wow great photo,” another fan stated.

“This is a fantastic picture,” a third comment read.

“Fantastic curves on a sexy body,” another admirer remarked.

However, Sarah’s curves weren’t always a blessing for the model. The New York Post reported back in 2017 that Harris claimed her breast implants ruined her life.

“The main reason why I got breast augmentation done was I was doing a lot of modelling at the time. The toll it was taking on my body was too much. I was eating a lot of food, then I wasn’t eating. I was basically starving myself for shoots and I was eating again. Because of my weight was fluctuating so much, what happened was my breast tissue constricted, and it moved upwards, causing my breast tissues to actually herniate,” the model told her followers on social media.

Harris went on to reveal that she shared her experience so that her fans wouldn’t make the same mistake that she did with her plastic surgery decisions.

