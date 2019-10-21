‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Hailey Clauson Stuns On The Beach In Skimpy Bikini Made Of Shells

Hailey Clauson turned up the heat on her Instagram page again this weekend, and her fans certainly felt it.

On Sunday, October 20, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition bombshell shared a sizzling photo to her Instagram feed that was an instant hit with her 546,000 on the social media platform. A geotag included in the post noted that the snap was taken on Kangaroo Island in Australia, indicating that it was a throwback from the 24-year-old’s photo shoot for the 2019 edition of the bikini clad magazine, which also marked her fifth consecutive year posing for the publication.

The camera was positioned at the perfect distance from the famous blonde to capture a full length look at her flawless figure as she stretched across the sand in an eye-popping bikini that did way more showing than covering up, sending her thousands of fans into an absolute frenzy.

Hailey sent pulses racing in her unique two-piece that was made of small white cowrie conch shells strung together to form a flower-like design. The bikini was slightly sheer, flashing way more skin than a typical cloth swimsuit for a seriously racy display that her fans hardly seemed bothered by.

The sexy swimwear consisted of a triangle-style top that was hardly able to contain her voluptuous assets, flashing an insane amount of cleavage as she got sandy on the Australian beach.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-risque. The itty-bitty number did nothing to hide her long, sculpted legs that were stretched out in front of her as she propped herself up on one elbow, while its cheeky design also offered a teasing glimpse at her curvy booty that proved impossible to ignore. Its thin string waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs, both of which often make an appearance on the stunner’s social media pages.

The American model completed her look with a beachy hairstyle that saw her blonde bob falling messily around her face. She also sported a minimal makeup look that included a light glossy lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

To no surprise, the latest addition to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit beauty’s page proved to be extremely popular with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has already earned more than 6,000 likes after just 12 hours of going live to Instagram, while dozens took their admiration to the comments section to shower Hailey with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote, while another said that Hailey had a “nice body.”

“As usual, very sexy,” commented a third.

Hailey has never been shy about showing off her incredible body on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her again on the beach, this time flaunting her curves in a dangerously high-cut red one-piece — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.