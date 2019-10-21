Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Curves In Figure-Hugging Bra & Yoga Pants

Hilde Osland knows how to get the attention of her fans. In her latest Instagram update, she flaunted her figure in a skintight workout bra and a pair of yoga pants that hugged her every curve.

The post, which included five photos, showed the blond bombshell from every angle wearing the workout gear. Hilde was outside for the snaps, standing in the shade of a tree. The outfit was a bright pink color — a shade that accentuated Hilde’s bronze skin. The tight number also highlighted Hilde’s fabulous figure. The bra featured a cutout detail between her breasts, calling attention to her ample cleavage. The high-rise bottoms fit Hilde like a glove, showing off her perky derriere and toned thighs.

Hilde’s makeup was flawless for the shots, and included sculpted brows, thick lashes, heavy eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a pink color on her lips. She wore her hair in a half up-do that consisted of loose braids in the top portion of her hair. The stunner kept accessories to a minimum with a pair of hoop earrings and a bracelet.

Two of the photos captured Hilde from the front, while the remaining three featured her from the backside in different poses. With windblown hair, Hilde looked stunning in the ensemble.

In the post’s caption, Hilde wrote that no one could miss her in the brightly-colored set. Bright or not, her fans raved over how good she looked.

“Couldn’t miss YOU in anything!!!” one admirer wrote.

“You are simply stunning. Beautiful hair, beautiful face, beautiful eyes, just stunning!” said a second follower.

“You are a perfect goddess,” said a third fan.

“Can’t get over that color on you! Brings out your eyes!” a fourth admirer wrote.

Hilde seems to know what colors work best for her. She often models apparel in pastel colors, with pink and peach outfits making frequent appearances on her Instagram page.

However, the beauty also seems to favor blue, which brings out her eyes. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Hilde looked gorgeous in a blue dress that showed off her enviable curves. One of the Australian bombshell’s most popular posts in recent weeks was a video in which she modeled another blue dress — this particular one was an insanely tight blue mini-dress that featured a sexy cutout in the front.

Regardless of what she wears, Hilde manages to make it look amazing.

Fans wanting to see more of Hilde can follow her Instagram account.