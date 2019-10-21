‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, October 22: Thomas Blindsided By Brooke & Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 22 tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will immediately leave for the Logan estate after he gets some disturbing news. It seems as if the designer will be tipped off about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas is currently crashing at his friend Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) place. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) wouldn’t allow him back into her house after she pushed him off a cliff, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn’t have room for him at her house.

However, Thomas’ son still resides at the Logan estate. Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) want Douglas to permanently become part of Hope’s family. They want Thomas to sign over custody of the little boy to Hope so that she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) can raise him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, state that Thomas will rush to Brooke’s house to see Douglas. Once he gets there, Brooke and Hope will try to coerce the designer into signing over his son. They are convinced that he is not a good father and will point out that Douglas will have a good, stable family life with Hope. After all, Thomas doesn’t even have a permanent place to live. To top it off, he doesn’t have a job either.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Thomas will be shocked by their request. He seems to be emotional when he says, “You want me to give away my son.” Thomas cannot fathom a life without Douglas.

Although Thomas has been a horrid father lately, B&B fans will remember that when he first came back from New York, he and Douglas had a special relationship. They were close and Thomas was just trying to do the best by his son, who had just lost his mother.

Thomas will be blindsided by the custody papers that they want him to sign. And if Brooke and Hope ask Douglas to tell his father that he wants a new home, Thomas may become even more upset. However, soap opera spoilers hint that Thomas will remain firm. His son will remain a Forrester, and be raised by a Forrester, no matter what.

One thing can be certain, Brooke’s latest ploy will just serve to make Thomas even angrier. He already hates her, but when she tries to take his son away, Thomas will step up his plans to get rid of her.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.