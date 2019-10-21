Texas Cutie Hope Beel Gets Soaking Wet In A See-Through Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Hope Beel looked sexier than ever in her latest Instagram post. The Texas model stunned as she donned a skimpy ensemble while soaking wet, which flaunted all of her enviable curves.

In the photo, Hope is seen standing in a doorway as she poses seductively for the camera. The brunette bombshell sported a tiny bright yellow crop top that she had knotted in the front. The wet top was sheer and allowed fans to see-through as Beel flaunted her ample cleavage for the snap.

Hope also donned a pair of tiny black string bikini bottoms, which were also wet as water dripped down her body as she showcased her rock hard abs, curvy booty, and long, lean legs. Beel’s long, dark hair was drenched and pushed back behind her head as she posed with her fingers in her raven locks.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She also included pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Hope’s 1.2 million followers seemed to love the racy post and showed some appreciation for the snap by giving it over 18,000 likes and more than 200 comments in the first 9 hours after it was posted online.

“Wow!! You are amazing,” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“You’re so hot,” another fan stated.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third social media user agreed.

“You keep getting more gorgeous everyday,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Hope is more than just a bikini model and a pretty face. She is also a fitness guru, who loves to motivate and inspire her followers on a daily basis.

Back in 2016, the model spoke to Women Fitness about her own diet, revealing some of her tricks and tips.

“My diet is based off balance. Typically throughout the week I’ll have lean protein, complex carbs, and veggies. I try to eat every 2-3 hours. I also have my cheats, and I don’t deprive myself from anything. I believe that once you take things out of your diet for a period of time and try to put them back in, you create food allergies. Plus, I maintain my physique year round, so having balance in my diet has been very helpful,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Hope Beel by following the gorgeous model on her Instagram account.