‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals ‘No More Babies’ Until This Happens

Kailyn Lowry is a mom to three young boys. While she has been vocal about wanting to add a daughter to her family in the future, the Teen Mom 2 star recently revealed that won’t be happening until another big life event occurs for her. The reality show star took to Twitter to make the reveal after one of her followers tweeted they had a dream Kail was pregnant with another baby boy.

“It’s a girl,” Kail tweeted, “Just kidding. No more babies until there’s a ring on my finger.”

Kail shocked fans last month when Kailyn posted photos with “It’s a girl” signs in her house complete with pink decorations and balloons. Some wondered if perhaps Kail was pregnant and was announcing that she would be welcoming a baby girl into her family. While the mom-of-three did welcome a new girl into her home, it wasn’t a baby. Rather, Kailyn announced that she got a new girl dog, a Cane Corso puppy which she named Karma.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn opened up about the name Karma and revealed whether or not it was the name she had picked out for her future daughter. She revealed that it was not the name she had picked out for a future daughter and explained she was “saving” the name she has picked for a daughter “if she ever has one.”

Kailyn Lowry was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship between Kailyn and her son’s father, Jo Rivera, did not work out. The two never married and they eventually moved on with other people.

Kail continued to share her life on Teen Mom 2 where her marriage to Javi Marroquin was shown. The two had one son together before divorcing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail recently opened up about her marriage to Javi on an episode of her podcast Coffee Convos. She explained that she would rather have “never been married than to marry the same person three times.”

Following her divorce from Javi, Kail moved on with a man named Chris Lopez and together the two have one son. However, their relationship has been off and on. While Kailyn still shares her life on Teen Mom 2, Chris does not film for the show.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.