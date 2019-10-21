Candice Swanepoel Climbs A Tree In A Tiny Nude Bikini In Sultry Photo

Candice is risking a wardrobe malfunction with her latest bikini photo.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is letting her body do all the talking in a hot new photo posted to social media. The star shared a sizzling snap of herself on her Instagram page to promote her own line of swimwear, called Tropic of C, as she climbed a tree in the tiniest nude sting bikini.

The risqué photo uploaded shows the South African beauty kneeling on the branch of the tall tree as she stretched both of her arms up to grab on the brand above her. The stunning supermodel risked a wardrobe malfunction in her tiny two-piece bikini, which only just covered her assets as she posed for the camera.

Candice’s skimpy swimwear look was made up of a tiny triangle nude top and a pair of matching bottoms that tied across her hips.

The gorgeous 31-year-old mom of two (she shares 2-year-old Anaca and 1-year-old Ariel with Hermann Nicoli) had her long blonde hair flowing down as she stared down towards the camera from her vantage point while going barefoot for her tree climbing session.

In the caption, Swanepoel admitted that she was feeling “wild and free” while tagging her location as being Maasai Mara, a country park in Kenya.

The comments section of the sultry bikini snap was flooded with praise for the stunning model, who celebrated her 31st birthday on October 20.

One commenter called Swanepoel a “goddess” as another described her as being “Stunning.”

A third Instagram user commented by calling the snapshot a “stunning photo” of the blonde beauty while others flooded the comments section with hearts and faces with hearts for eyes.

Tropic of C also posted the same photo of Candice on its official Instagram account, also sharing a wider look at the tree the supermodel climbed for the photoshoot in a separate upload.

In the caption, Candice’s swimwear line announced that it would “constantly strive to reduce our environmental impact” while also confirming that the latest collection of bathing suits and bikinis “is our most sustainable season to date.”

Loading...

Swanepoel often serves as model for her own swimwear brand, most recently showing off another look in a steamy photo that showed her posing in a skimpy string two-piece bikini in a bedroom.

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there,” the star previously told Fashionista of her swimwear range.

“It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body,” she continued. “A lot of the pieces are high-cut — the necklines are very flattering — and there’s a little bit of ballet inspiration, as well.”