Rita Ora Sizzles In Red Minidress, Flaunts Sexy Curves While Sultrily Posing On A Balcony

British bombshell Rita Ora has been killing it on Instagram lately. Last week, the “Only Want You” singer thrilled fans with a series of seriously sultry posts, leaving followers hot and bothered as she paraded her mouth-watering curves in an array of skin-flashing photos.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old hottie showed off her flawless bikini body in a collection of revealing snaps that reeled in a massive engagement from Ritabots — the collective name given to Rita’s fans — garnering a whopping 820,000 likes and over 3,700 comments to boot. On Friday, the English beauty wowed followers with a backside-flaunting photo that brought some serious heat to the popular social media platform, raking up over 515,000 likes and more than 2,600 comments from her ardent admirers.

Her latest Instagram photo share seemed to be following in the same trend, bringing Ritabots to the comments section by the masses as the British singer kicked off the week with yet another heart-racing post. Bright and early on Monday morning, Rita updated her page with a pair of head-turning shots that saw her showing off her bombshell curves while posing seductively on a balcony. The stunning singer rocked a sparkling red minidress that beautifully flattered her spectacular figure, showing curves galore and quite a copious expanse of toned, tanned skin.

Crafted out of a clingy sleek fabric, the glittery dress skimmed her thighs, hugging her curves in all the right places and highlighting Rita’s hourglass frame. Showing her fabulous sense of style, the global megastar paired the skimpy item with knee-high snakeskin boots in an eye-catching black-and-white palette, which offered contrast and dynamism to her jaw-dropping outfit.

Rita looked absolutely smoldering in the double Instagram update. As she coquettishly leaned against the railing of the balcony, one beautifully ornate with wrought iron details, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker put her incredible figure on full display, flashing her deep cleavage in the plunging red minidress. To add extra spice to the already steamy look, she went braless under the strappy, outrageously low-cut item, shining the spotlight on her shapely chest. A delicate silver choker sparkled around her neck, calling attention to her ample decolletage and further luring the gaze to her busty assets. Likewise, her curvy hips were also generously showcased — as were her chiseled thighs, accentuated by the dangerously short minidress.

The Kosovo-born beauty completed her sizzling look with a dazzling makeup that included a dramatic winged eyeliner and a shimmering eyeshadow. She pulled back her golden tresses in a slick hairstyle, letting her curls cascade over her shoulder. A set of stylish bangs framed her gorgeous face, emphasizing her beautiful features.

The new post was an immediate hit with Rita’s fans, amassing more than 60,000 likes within half an hour of having been posted. In the space of two hours, the tantalizing snaps racked up close to 175,000 likes in addition to more than 870 comments. And, given the early hour of posting, it’s fair to assume that the photos might reel in substantially more engagement throughout the day.

As expected, fans were entranced with the sexy look, as shown by the flurry of gushing messages populating the comments section.

One follower labeled Rita as “queen of red,” in a message that ended with a red heart emoji.

“U look stunning wow,” wrote a second person, adding an astonished-face emoji and an orange heart emoji.

“I thought angels only wore white???” was a third reply, which began with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Hot right now!” quipped a fourth Instagram user, followed by a fire emoji, a heart-eyes emoji, and a heart emoji.

“This looookkkk,” read a fifth message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

