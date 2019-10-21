Christie Brinkley Gets Emotional Over Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s Cinderella Story On ‘DWTS’

The modeling legend posted a sweet throwback after watching her daughter 's princess performance on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is living out a fairytale on Dancing with the Stars, and her supermodel mom is along for the ride. Following Sailor’s magical Cinderella-themed dance on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Christie Brinkley took to Instagram to recall her daughter’s first trip to Disneyland to meet Cinderella.

Christie posted side-by-side photos of Sailor dressed in a pink princess gown as a child and in her baby blue Cinderella gown for Dancing With the Stars today at age 21. She also included photos of a pint-sized Sailor and her brother Jack, Christie’s kids with ex-husband Peter Cook, as they posed with Cinderella at Disneyland back in the day.

In an emotional caption to the post, the 65-year-old Sports Illustrated modeling legend wrote that it seems like “yesterday” that she held little Sailor’s hand as she shyly approached Cinderella at the California theme park.

Christie revealed she became “emotional” watching Sailor play Cinderella in her Dancing With the Stars dance with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The blonde beauty, who had to step away from the TV ballroom competition due to an arm injury and was ultimately replaced by her daughter, admitted she has been surprised by all of the tears she has cried as she watches Sailor compete on the show.

“She looks just like a beautiful princess and dances like one. Hold on to those special memories of your little princess and now,” wrote one fan in the comments section.

‘These pics are priceless! And she definitely fits the role of a princess, absolutely elegant and stunning!” added another.

Sailor’s Cinderella story played out on last week’s Dancing With the Stars Disney night when she danced the Viennese waltz with Val to the Cinderella song ” A Dream is a Wish Your Heart” makes. The dancing duo scored an impressive 24 out of 30 points for the dance as proud mama Christie cheered Sailor on from the studio audience. Sailor later took to Instagram, to describe the moment as ” a dream come true” for her.

Christie wasn’t the only one getting nostalgic over the Disney theme week. Ahead of the live show, Sailor also posted a throwback of a childhood trip to Disney with a photo that showed her posing with Minnie Mouse. She also added a new photo of her smiling with the Disney icon during the Dancing With the Stars cast’s recent trip to the California adventure park.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.