Marie Osmond Shares Rare Family Photo To Instagram After Osmond Brothers Final Performance On ‘The Talk’

Marie Osmond shared a rare family photo to Instagram less than one week after a heartfelt farewell performance by the four original Osmond Brothers singing group, Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay in honor of their only sister’s 60th birthday on the CBS daytime series The Talk.

Marie shared a post of her oldest brother Tom brushing her youngest brother Jimmy’s teeth while she watched on. In the retro photo, the siblings are wearing pajamas and either readying themselves for bed or for the start of a new day.

Within the photo’s caption, Marie explained that was the way it was in her family, the older siblings watching out for the younger ones. Marie is the second to last of the Osmond siblings, which number nine in total. The family was headed by the clan’s mother and father, George and Olive Osmond.

She also thanked her fans and brothers for “making her birthday dreams come true.” Marie recalled the song the four original Osmond Brothers performed on The Talk, called “The Last Chapter,” where they thanked their fans for their unwavering support as the closed the book on over 60 years in the entertainment business.

Marie also cited her older brothers, one of who was pictured in the throwback Instagram snap, Tom, as the reason the family came together to perform in the first place. The clan united in solidarity to raise money for hearing aids for Tom and brother Virl, who were born hearing impaired, and to also raise money for their religious missions mandated by their Mormon faith.

Fans were thrilled by the retro snap, which generated over 6000 likes on the social media sharing site.

One fan commented, “Thank You, Marie, for your message. I grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and have driven past Osmond Studios in Orem. I have LOVED you and your brothers, And STILL, HAVE an original LP that I bought of The Osmond Brothers years ago. Happy Birthday, and best wishes!”

Another fan remarked, “Marie, I truly love you and your amazing & talented family. These are Beautiful words to express how you feel about them. I’m so happy you are a part of The Talk family.”

Still another admirer of the clan noted, “Such a beautiful and very loving family. It’s been my joy to watch you all through the years.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Marie revealed her brothers would come out of retirement for one final performance on the CBS daytime talk series.

She explained to co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood that she owed her career to the four original Osmond brothers and could not think of a better or more fitting way for them to end their performing career than as her guests on The Talk.

Also appearing on the special episode was Marie’s brother Donny Osmond, who was not scheduled to be a part of Marie’s birthday celebration but could not resist coming to the taping to honor his only sister alongside his brothers. Donny was the fifth member of the musical clan, who dominated the pop music charts in the 1970s with hits such as “One Bad Apple,” “Sweet and Innocent” and “Yo-Yo.”

Donny also remembered brothers Tom, Virl and Jimmy, who were not able to attend the taping of The Talk.

Marie Osmond and Donny Osmond will close out their 11-year run at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas this November.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.