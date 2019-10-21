‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Relatable Concern Over Kids Halloween Costumes

Chelsea Houska shares her life on Teen Mom 2, but she also keeps fans updated via social media. Over the weekend, the mom-of-three took to Twitter to voice her concerns regarding kids Halloween costumes and it is a dilemma that a lot of moms can relate to.

The reality show star is the mom of three young kids, but her oldest daughter Aubree is 10-years-old. Now that Aubree is older, finding her an appropriate Halloween costume difficult as Chelsea pointed out on Twitter how quickly the style of Halloween costumes for kids change.

“I feel like Halloween costumes go from cheesy little kid right into “sexy” everything making it hard to find a good tween costume for Aubree.”

Chelsea has nearly 2 million followers on the social media site and many of them chimed in under her tweet to offer costume suggestions. Many suggested that the mom-of-three make her own costumed for Aubree while others pointed out that a themed costume for her family would be a cute idea. The tweet itself had thousands of “likes” indicating that many of her followers related to her dilemma.

After sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade, Chelsea definitely knows a thing or two about being a parent. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea was able to share some thoughts about being a new mom with the cast members of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

“First of all, its gonna get worse before it gets better. But just know that you are never alone, you have to wake up, mom up, and rise up,” she told the cast members via a video message.

Chelsea Houska was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship between Chelsea and Aubree’s father did not work out, though, and the drama played out over the years on Teen Mom 2. Eventually, though, Chelsea met and married a man named Cole DeBoer.

Cole and Chelsea’s fairy tale relationship has played out on the recent seasons of Teen Mom 2. The couple married in October 2016 when Chelsea was pregnant with their first child, a son they welcomed in January 2017 and named Watson. The following year, the couple welcomed their daughter Layne on Chelsea’s birthday.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. Fans can tune in Tuesday nights to catch up with Chelsea Houska and the rest of the cast.