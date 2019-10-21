Carrie Underwood Stuns In A Mini Dress & Boots In Florida

Carrie's flashing her world-famous legs and insane vocals in the Sunshine State.

Carrie Underwood is putting her world-famous legs on display and her incredible vocals center stage in another stunning photo from her huge “Cry Pretty Tour 360” as she hit Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend. Just as she has done for many of the shows she’s been performing across the globe over the past several months, Carrie took to Instagram on October 20 to share a snap of herself rocking out on stage during her latest concert as she proudly showed off her post-baby body in a bedazzled mini-dress.

The new stunning snap of the star – who welcomed her second son, Jacob, into the world back in January – showed her belting out one of her hits in a fun blue sparkly mini dress with fringe dangling down past her hips from her waist in a nod to her country roots.

Underwood’s seriously long and lean legs were on full display as she showed off her body confidence and all her hard work in the gym in front of the crowd at Florida’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on October 19.

The mom of two (she and husband Mike Fisher are also parents to 4-year-old Isaiah) had her long blonde hair flowing down past her shoulders as she sung into the mic in the snap while surrounded by her band members on the center stage. The “Southbound” singer’s latest tour sees her perform for fans in the round in the center of the arena.

She also opted to pair her fun and bedazzled blue short dress with a pair of silver heeled boots to complete her fun and sassy stage look in Florida while thanking fans who turned out to the show in the caption.

The comments section was overrun with love for Carrie as many praised her for keeping herself so fit and healthy, while others shared their love for her big tour.

“Amazing show,” one fan told the singer, while another comment read “Love that outfit” with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

“Beautiful and talented! Fantastic show! Thank you!” another Instagram users commented on Underwood’s latest social media upload.

The most recent stop in the Sunshine State comes as Carrie is starting to wrap up her mammoth tour, which has seen her perform across the U.S., U.K., and Canada since she first hit the road in March.

The star only has six more stops left and will wrap with a performance at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Halloween, October 31.

Underwood’s kept fans well up-to-date with the goings on of her latest stage show, even recently sharing an adorable moment she had with a young deaf fan as they performed her inspiring hit “The Champion” together while backstage during a meet and greet.

Loading...

The star will next step into the spotlight in a major way next month when she co-hosts the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire on November 13.

“It does not get bigger than that or better than that,” Carrie recently said of the big award show, which will see her co-hosting without Brad Paisley for the first time in more than a decade, per Taste of Country.

“I feel like the three of us love what we do so much, and we love country music, and it means something, I feel like, to have us up there on that stage kind of driving the bus for the evening and setting the tone,” she added of having Dolly and Reba by her side.