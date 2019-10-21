Australian Bombshell Abby Dowse Wows Fans In Black Fishnet Dress

Abby Dowse appears to be enjoying time in Bali, but that hasn’t kept her from updating her Instagram account. The Australian beauty posts to her account regularly, and on Monday she gave her followers something to excited about in a two-piece fishnet dress that showcased her fabulous figure.

In the photo, Abby wore a two-piece, black fishnet dress that showed plenty of skin. The camera captured her from the front as she stood outside near a glass door. The skintight crop top featured a low-cut neck and long sleeves. The thin, scrappy fabric wrapped tight around her breasts, accentuating her voluptuous chest. The skirt was incredibly short, sitting just below Abby’s hips. A pair of black string bikini bottoms could be seen under the skirt. On display was Abby’s thin waist and toned thighs. In the outside light, Abby’s bronze skin glowed as she pout for the camera.

Abby went with a natural application of makeup that included a nude color on her lips. Her hair was straight and fell back behind her shoulders. The stunner accessorized the look with a couple of dainty gold necklaces. Abby stood with both on her hands on her thighs as she struck a pose for the camera.

In the post’s caption, Abby wished her followers a happy Monday. She included the hashtag Bali, while indicating the skimpy outfit came from Fashion Nova, a fashion brand she often models for.

Abby’s followers loved the photo, and many told her so.

“Killin it as usual,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” a second admirer wote.

Now Monday can’t harm me anymore,” a third fan joked.

“So HOT,” a fourth fan said about the snap.

There isn’t much that Abby doesn’t look hot in. Abby seems to like showcase her figure in a an array of outfits. Her Instagram is filled with semi-nude shots of her wearing barely-there outfits that show off her incredible figure. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Abby went topless while wearing a pair of snakeskin pants.

Abby appears to enjoy sending time in the sun. Over the summer, she has shared dozens of snaps of her posing in all kinds of swimsuits. Her fans seem to love it when she updates her Instagram with photos in which she is wearing a barely-there bikini. But she also seems to have a thing for fishnet outfits.

Fans wanting to keep up with Abby can follow her Instagram account.