Bebe Rexha Stuns In Slit Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Bebe Rexha performed on Ellen last week and wore an elegant ensemble.

The “I’m a Mess” songstress performed her latest single, “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” which features in the new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie.

Rexha wrote on Instagram that she had always wanted to do an Ellen performance all by herself and that she was grateful to be doing it for an empowering song.

For the show, Bebe wore a black thigh-slight dress which showed a lot of leg. She paired the look with thigh-high boots which matched the outfit. She kept her chest bare but did accessorize herself with small earrings. She kept her blond hair down and straight, which looked very sophisticated on the star.

Rexha uploaded a clip of her performance to her Instagram account which racked up more than 456,000 views within two days.

The official music video for “You Can’t Stop The Girl” has been watched over 3.7 million times on her official YouTube channel.

Bebe shared a photo of herself in what appeared to be backstage at the show where she is stood up, looking down. In the span of a couple of days, the image gathered in over 700,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You did an awesome performance Bebe and you look really amazing in this outfit,” one user wrote.

“You look so good wooooow omg,” another shared.

“I love that dress,” a third mentioned adding multiple eye-heart emoji.

“You are absolutely stunning,” a fourth fan remarked.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” a fifth follower commented passionately in capital letters.

In honor of Spirit Day, the “Meant To Be” hitmaker told her followers a story about being bullied when she was younger at school, which The Inquisitr reported.

“This one girl who always bullied me started going around the table and telling each of the girls that they were pretty until she came to me and screamed UGLY in my face and they all laughed. I was bullied every single day and I would come home crying,” she wrote.

“I was scared to go to school and none of the teachers ever did anything,” she continued.

Bebe used the post to express that no matter what your background is, who you love or what you believe in is, everyone in their own right deserves to feel safe.

Currently, Rexha is on tour with The Jonas Brothers, performing as their support act on their North American leg.

