Mackenzie McKee Denies Divorce Drama Is For ‘Teen Mom OG’ After Photo Of Her Kissing Husband Surfaces

Mackenzie McKee shocked her followers when she announced that she and her husband, Josh McKee, were separating. However, over the weekend, Mackenzie posted two photos of the two to Instagram. In one photo, Mackenzie is kissing Josh on the cheek and in another, the two are both smiling. Mackenzie didn’t say too much in the caption, but did call her estranged husband her “best friend.”

Although the two looked happy in the photos, fans flocked to the comments with confusion. Some wondered if the drama that recently played out was for Teen Mom OG. However, Mackenzie took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“The day josh takes his time and money to plan something for Mtv is the day h*ll freezes over. He has never been about tv. Y’all are hilarious and couldn’t be happy for someone else if your life depends on it.”

Commenters also noticed that Mackenzie was wearing her wedding ring in the photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom-of-three opened up about the split to Us Weekly back in August after the couple appeared on the final episodes of the latest season of Teen Mom OG.

“Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever. Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better,” she said.

Loading...

Mackenzie was first introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Mackenzie and Josh found out they were expecting their first child together. She gave birth to their son Gannon and the couple then went on to share their story on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3. Following the shows cancellation in 2013, the couple went on to have get married and have two more children together. They welcomed a daughter as well as another son.

When rumors began to circulate that an additional cast member would be added to Teen Mom 2, some fans were certain that Mackenzie McKee would get the spot. Since appearing on Teen Mom 3, she had maintained a large social media following and fans were interested in her life. However, the spot eventually went to Mackenzie’s former cast mate Briana DeJesus.

Just this year, Mackenzie was added to the cast of Teen Mom OG as a fifth cast member following the departure of Bristol Palin. She only appeared on the final few episodes of the season and also made an appearance at the reunion special in New York.