Miley Cyrus Lets It All Hang Out In A Sexy Underwear Selfie From Her Bathroom

Miley Cyrus left little to the imagination with her latest Instagram update, and the singer’s fans went wild for the racy post as she was seen posing in her underwear for a sexy bathroom selfie.

Miley stunned in the photos as she stood in her bathroom in front of the mirror and snapped pictures of herself wearing nothing but a black crop-top t-shirt and a pair of white underwear.

The ensemble showcased Cyrus’ long, lean legs, flat tummy, rock hard abs, as well as many of the tattoos on her arms and hands. Miley wore her long, blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun on top of her head for the snaps, and accessorized her look with gold bracelets on her wrist and hoop earrings.

The singer seemed to go for a minimal makeup look, which consisted of dark eyebrows, a fresh faced glow, and nude lips. In the caption of the photo she asked her over 100 million followers if mirror selfies were still a thing, and it seems that her fans showed up to give the photos some major love, clicking the like button over 1 million times and leaving nearly 6,000 comments in the span of just three hours.

Miley’s current boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson, also liked the post and left a sweet comment on the photos. The couple have been spending a lot of time together over the past few weeks and it seems that they have no problem going public with their romance.

Over the weekend, Miley and Cody hit up Instagram live to show off their love for one another, and spill a little tea. During the video, Cyrus opened up about the couple’s relationship, and seemed to drag her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, as well, per Cosmo.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” Miley said of Cody.

Loading...

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson by following the couple on her their social media accounts, where they have been very active as of late.