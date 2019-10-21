Blac Chyna Poses In Black Lace Lingerie: ‘Golden Mama’

Blac's leaving little to the imagination in a sizzling new selfie.

Blac Chyna is leaving little to the imagination in her latest social media upload. The stunning model and reality star gave fans a peek at her lingerie in a sexy new snap she posted to her Instagram account this week as she flashed some serious cleavage in a lace ensemble from Fashion Nova.

The photo uploaded late on October 20 shows Blac posing for the camera in what appeared to be a black lace bodysuit with an eyelash lace collar wrapped around her waist and strands of black material stretching down to her chest.

Flashing her cleavage for the camera, the former Rob & Chyna E! reality star posed seductively for the camera as she pulled on her long blonde hair while showing off her pout.

In the caption, she told her more than 16 million followers on the social media site that her pretty revealing ensemble was from Fashion Nova as her many, many fans flooded the comments section of her lingerie look with praise.

“Beautiful” one person called Chyna after seeing her posing for the camera in her latest Instagram selfie, while another commented by writing “You’re so [fire]” with a heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another person added with a fire emoji and another with hearts for eyes. Another fan called the star “gorgeous.”

Blac’s certainly no stranger to stripping down and showing some skin though.

When she’s not showing off her lace lingerie, the star – who famously dated Rob Kardashian with whom she shares daughter Dream Kardashian – is stripping down in other ways.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this month she proudly flaunted her curves while wearing nothing but her shapewear in a video posted to her Instagram account.

Shortly before that, it was all about showing skin for the mom of two as Chyna rocked the tiniest revealing white swimsuit while enjoying some time on a boat with a friend.

Earlier this year, the reality star revealed that she has been working on her relationship with former fiancé Rob after a whole lot of animosity between the twosome in the wake of their 2017 split.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a May interview, adding that she thinks “it’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

Blac then added of what’s next for her when it comes to her personal and professional life, “Just being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what’s the next step as far as being a mom, a friend, a business owner, overall.”