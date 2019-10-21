Kelly Ripa Shares Rare Selfie With Son Michael Consuelos, Thrilling Fans For This Reason

Kelly Ripa just posted a rare selfie with her son, Michael Consuelos, and fans can’t stop talking about the stunning photo for this particular reason. The strikingly handsome young man is a dead ringer for Kelly’s husband of 24 years, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star posed happily alongside her son in what appears to be the interior of a restaurant or conference room. the dark background accentuating the duo’s happy smiles and clear affection for one another.

In the photo, Michael wore slicked-back hair and a dark, buttoned-up shirt, with a huge smile. Kelly, in turn, wore her blonde hair in loose waves in a center part, accentuating her face. She wore layers of gold necklaces and what appeared to be a cheetah print blouse and a happy grin as she posed with her firstborn son.

Kelly and Mark are also the parents to Lola Grace Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos.

In the caption, Kelly quipped that Michael gave her a job, using the hashtag “film school” in the caption. Michael attends New York University, as does his sister, and he is reportedly studying film.

Michael Joseph Consuelos was born on June 2, 1997. He reportedly intends to pursue a career in the entertainment industry and has already gotten his feet wet as an actor by portraying the younger version of his father’s character Hiram Lodge, on the popular CW drama Riverdale.

Fans could not get over the eerie resemblance between Michael and his father. First to chime in was proud dad Mark, who said on Instagram of Kelly’s post regarding their son, “So cool.”

Admirers of the family quickly chimed in, agreeing that it was great to see Michael following in his parent’s footsteps in the acting world and stunned at how much Michael looked like Mark.

Another fan claimed, “More teeth than an Osmond family reunion.”

When another fan asked if Michael could “fire” Kelly, she quipped, “yes, but so far so good.”

Actor Skeet Ulrich, who also stars on Riverdale as FP Jones then remarked, “it was only a matter of time,” to which Kelly answered, “family business.”

The official website of NYU Athletics in 2016 revealed that Michael was a part of the Men’s Cross Country Track Team and was attending the Tisch School of the Arts, which he chose, according to the website, because he was highly impressed with their film program.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Kelly shared a dirty joke about her husband on Instagram, and fans were thrilled by both her candid admission and her quick quip. The talk show host was seen cuddling a pillow with the top half of her husband Mark’s face on it, and Kelly admitted that she didn’t need a pillow because she had the real thing at home. She also noted that the pillow was only the top half of her husband and the bottom half was her favorite part.

The couple has always shown affection for one another and Kelly regularly spills details alluding to their romantic life on social media, much to the chagrin of her kids, particularly daughter Lola, who regularly calls her mother out on Instagram for what she feels are her embarrassing statements.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings in syndication.