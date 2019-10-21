Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Spend First Thanksgiving With Baby Archie In L.A.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate the American tradition in the States.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend Thanksgiving in the United States this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate baby Archie’s first Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, per The Sunday Times.

A source told the site that the royal couple will take a six-week hiatus from their royal duties to spend some long-overdue time as a family over the holiday season.

“The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” the insider said.

Duchess Meghan, who was born and raised in California, reportedly wants her young son to grow up celebrating the American holiday. The Thanksgiving trip will mark five-month-old baby Archie’s very first trip to the United States. The royal couple will return to England in December to celebrate Archie’s first Christmas with the British royal family in Norfolk at Sandringham.

While the Thanksgiving trip to L.A. will be baby Archie’s first visit to the United States, it is far from his first international trip. The well-traveled newborn flew to Ibiza for his mom’s 38th birthday celebration in August and he also joined his parents on their royal tour of South Africa this year, Cosmopolitan notes.

While there is no word on where the Thanksgiving feast will take place in L.A., it wouldn’t be out of the question for Meghan herself to pitch in to help with the main course. According to Hello!, a few years ago the future bride of P{rince Harry shared her tips and photos of the “perfect Thanksgiving turkey” on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. In a holiday-themed post, Meghan teased that she once “roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey” and hoped to do it again.

Markle’s picture-perfect turkey recipe included putting the bird in a brine, then cooking it on a barbecue. The future royal also included tips for turkey leftovers as she teased a recipe for homemade turkey tortilla soup.

The royal couple’s Thanksgiving news comes amid reports that the former Suits star is struggling as she adjusts to motherhood while in the spotlight.

Meghan, Duchess of Susssex is very close to her mother, Doria Ragland, so it is not surprising she wants to spend her first Thanksgiving as a mom with her. Unfortunately, the 38-year-old former actress is currently estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, so it is unlikely that she will visit with him during her upcoming trip to the United States.