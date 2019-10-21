Ashley Tisdale Strips Down For Completely Makeup-Free Photo

Ashley's showing off a new look in a totally makeup-free photo.

Ashley Tisdale is proving she’s most definitely a natural beauty as she ditched the makeup for a new selfie shared to social media. The stunning former High School Musical star went completely barefaced for a new shot she uploaded to Instagram on October 20 as she spent her Sunday practising a little selfcare.

The stunning new snap had her more than 11 million followers heaping praise on her as Ashley posed with her dark brunette hair swept back and away from her face with a white headband as she put her clear skin on full display for the world to see.

The actress and singer looked towards the camera as she proudly showed off her fresh face without a stitch of makeup. Ashley told her millions of fans in the caption that she was keeping things natural for her skincare routine and to take care of some “self love” with no makeup.

Tisdale – who’s most famous for her role as Sharpay Evans in the Disney Channel’s uber-popular film franchise – received a whole lot of praise in the comments section as she went sans cosmetics, as her fans flooded her page with sweet messages after seeing her strip back her makeup routine.

One fan told the “He Said, She Said” singer, who appeared to be wrapped up in a white towel, that she was looking “super beautiful” in her latest social media selfie, while another called the star a “natural goddess.”

“U look beautiful with or without make up as always,” another fan told Tisdale. A fourth comment read, “You’re gorgeous.”

The stunning completely makeup-free photo has already received a seriously impressive more than 135,000 likes in the first 10 hours since Ashley posted it to her official Instagram account.

The snap comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the gorgeous actress and singer was showing off her long and tones legs – and her love for Britney Spears – in another recent social media snap.

The photo showed her posing in an all-black ensemble, including a vintage Britney T-Shirt, in front of an array of palm trees earlier this month.

Tisdale’s latest display of body confidence after posting the gorgeous stripped back selfie comes after she schooled a body shamer on social media back in 2017 after they speculated about her weight.

Per People, after a troll suggested she could be pregnant, the star – who’s currently starring in the CBS comedy Carol’s Second Act – hit back in a tweet by writing, “The pressure to [be] perfect is a struggle.”

“No I’m not pregnant, I’m just happy and haven’t been strict on my diet, but thanks for the reminder,” Ashley, who married husband Christopher French back in 2014, then added in her classy clap back.