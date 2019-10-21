Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Revealing Swimsuit For Sexy New Instagram Video

Sports Illustrated bombshell Emily Ratajkowski knows how to keep fans glued to their screens. The 28-year-old hottie has been serving up some particularly steamy updates on Instagram as of late, to the delight of her legion of admirers.

Last week, the gorgeous supermodel sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a couple of spicy bikini shots that saw her flaunting her cleavage and hourglass curves in a black two-piece from her own collection. Shared with fans via her official Instagram account, the photos were a major hit with her massive following, garnering more than 1.6 million likes and a little shy of 8,500 comments from her adoring fans. A couple of days later, the Inamorata Woman entrepreneur put her deep cleavage on display in a close-up swimsuit photo that left followers wanting more, and racked up more than 746,000 likes for doing so.

Given that her recent posts were very well received by her fans, Emily took to the popular social media platform over the weekend to drop a sexy video that followed in the same aesthetic. Posted on Sunday on the Instagram page of her swimwear brand, the clip showed Emily rocking a fabulous and ultra-revealing Inamorata Woman swimsuit — a strapless, cut-out one-piece that beautifully showcased her jaw-dropping figure.

Sold on her label’s website as the “Cardiff” one-piece, the sexy bathing suit boasted an eye-catching rust-colored palette and a bold design that included multiple cutouts, ones created by a series of knotted straps that ran across the midsection. The daring features exposed quite a lot of skin, teasing Emily’s toned midriff through the cut-out fabric.

Emily looked nothing short of spectacular in the saucy video. Filmed against the backdrop of a solid white wall, one drenched in sunlight pouring in through a large window across the room, the sizzling Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showed off her flawless body in the skimpy swimwear and flashed a copious amount of toned, tanned skin in the process. The brunette beauty put on a very leggy display, coquettishly flaunting her endless pins while playing with her hair. To better showcase her fierce physique, she spread open her legs and sultrily swayed her hips, all the while shooting a sultry gaze at the camera. The sexy pose highlighted her hourglass frame, luring the gaze to her chiseled thighs and curvy hips.

Likewise, her ample cleavage was also generously showcased in the low-cut bikini top, which completed the swimsuit’s trademark series of knotted details with a sexy knot in the front. The plunging design called attention to Emily’s shapely chest, flashing the spotlight on her busty assets.

Emily cut a very provocative figure in the steamy Instagram post. While her racy swimsuit was certainly enough to send temperatures soaring and hearts aflutter, the video itself incorporated one particularly spicy element that seriously increased the hotness factor. As she modeled the scanty one-piece, Emily cast a sultry shadow on the wall behind her, thrilling fans with her seductive, curve-flaunting silhouette. Unsurprisingly, the post stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, raking in more than 53,000 likes — a staggering level of engagement compared to most posts featured in the Inamorata Woman feed.

“I love the shadow in this pose,” one Instagram user commented on the smoldering clip.

“That shadow thicc tho,” penned another.

“What a beauty,” wrote a third person, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Beautiful body,” read a fourth message, followed by three fire emoji.

While plenty of followers were left drooling over Emily’s hotness, it seems that someone else was the star of the shot. Featured in the forefront of the video was Emily’s German shepherd, Colombo, whom she often takes along on her photo shoots. As per usual, the adorable pup inadvertently stole the show, judging by the flurry of comments that offered praise to the fan-favorite good boy.

“He got so big!!!!” read one message, trailed by a string of two-hearts emoji.

“Such a cute puppy…” noted another follower, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their post.

“I love that dog,” declared a third fan.

“Okay: this may be my all-time favorite modeling shot. Who else but emrata would include her (extremely sweet and well-behaved) puppy so not to leave him alone at home?” penned a fourth person.