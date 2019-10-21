Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Asks Liam A Big Question

Hope wants to expand their family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 22 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will have a big question for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She wants to expand their family and just needs his permission before she goes forward with her plans, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope is convinced that she is a better parent than Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and wants to raise his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Although they are still technically married, she has lived with Liam ever since they found out that their daughter did not die during childbirth. And since Thomas helped to cover up Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity, Hope filed for an annulment.

However, a big part of the reason Hope married Thomas in the first place is to be a mother to Douglas. The little boy’s mother died just a few months ago and she wants to be the maternal figure in his life.

Since Thomas has indeed done some despicable things, Hope and Brooke Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) have become convinced that he is not fit to be a father. They want Thomas to allow Hope and Liam to raise Douglas as a family and to give Hope custodial rights of the little boy.

But before they take the big step of confronting Thomas with their plans, Hope first needs to ask Liam if he’s willing to raise another man’s child. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will plead with Liam to consider raising Douglas as his own. She wants the little boy to grow up with their daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), and to be part of their family unit.

Not too long ago, soap opera fans will remember that Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) vowed that they would help the deceased Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) son in any way that they can. Liam may recall his promise and decide that he will welcome his cousin’s son into his family.

The Inquisitr reports that after Liam agrees to Hope’s request, Brooke and Hope will ambush Thomas with their demands. Of course, Thomas will refuse and it won’t be long before Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) rushes in for the rescue. He will be livid that Brooke tried to take his grandson from him and will blast her with, “”You can’t just steal a kid!”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.