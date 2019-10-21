Nicole Scherzinger Shares Up-Close Fresh-Faced Pouty Selfie

Nicole Scherzinger has been active on Instagram over the weekend and her fans aren’t mad about it.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker uploaded a close-up selfie of herself which didn’t go unnoticed. Scherzinger appeared to be looking very fresh-faced while she pouted directly to the camera. She wore her brunette locks up in a ponytail and accessorized herself with small tiny hoop earrings and a thin necklace. She sported a black vest top and proved that she is a natural beauty.

For her caption, she mentioned that she had been worked hard on something that her followers can expect soon. Nicole didn’t hint at what it was but her fans did try guess in the comments section.

In the span of a day, the post racked up more than 102,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“I’m so excited. I can’t wait to find out,” one user wrote.

“MUSIC??” another shared adding multiple eye emoji.

“You are looking fresh!!!” a third mentioned.

“Three-time around and this photo just keeps on getting cuter and cuter,” a fourth fan insisted.

“You are beautiful both inside and outside. Excited to see what you’ve been working on,” a fifth follower commented.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported another selfie from the star that saw her rocking a fiery red lip while matching it with the color of her outfit.

Nicole is currently a judge on The X Factor in the U.K. which is a celebrity special this season. She also is a judge on two other talent shows on other continents — The Masked Singer in the U.S. and Australia’s Got Talent.

While the “Poison” songstress didn’t hint at a Pussycat Dolls reunion, rumors over the past month that they might reunite has made headlines.

At the beginning of this month, Scherzinger said in an interview that she was too busy to reunite with the original group members, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta. However, she didn’t rule the possibility of it happening in the future, per The Inquisitr.

Nicole embarked on a solo career and has released two studio albums to date — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie. Her last release was in 2014.

In January this year, she did an interview with BUILD Series and announced that she will be releasing new music soon. She revealed that she has been working on a lot of stripped back music with a lot of piano.

To stay up to date with Nicole, follow her Instagram account.