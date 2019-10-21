Canadian Hottie Danielle Knudson Flaunts Swimsuit Cleavage In Sun-Kissed Vacation Selfie

Blond bombshell Danielle Knudson is once again flaunting her incredible curves on social media, and fans don’t seem to mind it one bit. The gorgeous Canadian lingerie model served quite a tantalizing Instagram update this weekend, and received thousands of likes from her 486,000 Instagram followers.

The fair-haired beauty is currently enjoying a much needed and well-deserved vacation after recently wrapping up the 10-year anniversary campaign for Canadian luxury outerwear brand, Sentaler, as reported by The Inquisitr earlier this month. To make the most of her time off, Danielle headed off to Mexico for a little fun in the sun. And it seems that she’s more than enjoying her sunny getaway, judging by the beaming selfie she shared with fans over the weekend.

Posted to her official Instagram page on Saturday, the sun-kissed selfie showed Danielle posing on an outdoor chaise lounge chair as she sunned her beautiful body in an elegant-looking garden, presumably that of the resort she is staying at while in Mexico. Closely cropped to her bust, the pic put her perky chest front and center, while also offering a glimpse of the tranquil green surroundings.

Danielle showed quite a bit of skin in the sun-drenched snap. The stunning model was wearing a chic leopard-print swimsuit that beautifully framed her decolletage area. Designed by Australian swimwear brand UNE PIECE, the sophisticated one-piece boasted a plunging neckline that showed a generous amount of cleavage, luring the eye to Danielle’s shapely chest. A delicate gold pendant necklace sparkled around her neck, further calling attention to her ample decolletage.

Aside from flashing her deep cleavage, Danielle also teased her taut midriff in the clingy pool item. At the same time, she exposed her sculpted shoulder, showing a glimpse of her toned, slender arms. The stunning blonde topped off her look with a pair of trendy aviator sunglasses that mirrored the palette of her one-piece, and completely rocked the beach-babe look with her stylish attire.

Danielle looked radiant in the sun-drenched swimsuit selfie. The leopard-print bathing suit played up her glowing tan, while also complementing her golden mane. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Danielle didn’t hesitate to get a bit flirty. The Canadian-born beauty sported a coquettish smile and let her sunglasses sultrily slide down her chiseled nose to reveal her deep hazel-brown eyes and gorgeous, fresh-faced look. She wore her long tresses swept to the side, letting her locks freely cascade over her shoulder.

Needless to say, fans were all over the beaming look and rewarded Danielle’s swimsuit selfie with more than 5,800 likes. In addition, the post garnered a lot of positive comments from her ever-growing base of admirers, who were thrilled to see the model dazzle in yet another eye-catching Instagram update.

“Wow. Cute babe,” one person wrote under the sun-kissed photo, adding a string of flattering emoji to boot.

“Beautyyyyy,” read a second message, followed by a heart-eyes cat emoji in a nod to Danielle’s leopard-print look.

“Exquisite!” was a third reply, trailed by a three heart emoji, a kiss-mark emoji, and a glowing-star emoji.

“Magnificent,” commented a fourth Instagram user, rewarding Danielle’s dazzling look with a seemingly endless string of glowing-star and sparkles emoji.

The head-turning bathing suit selfie comes just one week after Danielle sent pulses racing on Instagram with a racy swimsuit shot that saw her exposing her chest in a plunging black one-piece. Fans who want to see more of her steamy photos should give Danielle a follow on Instagram.