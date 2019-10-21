‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Spills Out Of Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Camille Kostek is back in a bikini again on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Sunday, October 20, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl shared a photo from her feature in the publication that brought some serious heat to her page. A geotag included in the post indicated that the snap was taken on Kangaroo Island in Australia, where the 27-year-old had her photo shoot for the 2019 edition of the bikini clad magazine that she was one of three cover stars for. The camera was positioned up close to the blonde bombshell as she sat on the beach, getting the perfect view of her flawless figure for the shot that sent her 669,000 followers on the social media platform into an absolute frenzy.

Plenty of Camille’s bronzed skin was left well on display in the sizzling snap that saw her wearing yet another skimpy bikini, sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page. Her itty-bitty black two-piece included a daring scoop neck-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of its dangerously low neckline. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage was left well on display in the scandalous swim top that had buckle-style shoulder straps, giving it a bit of edge.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-risque, if not more. The number featured a high-cut style that left the model’s toned legs completely exposed, while a glimpse of the babe’s curvy booty was also teased in the steamy snap. Its waistband was of the same studded, buckle style and sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled midsection — though the area hardly needed any help earning recognition from her followers.

Camille left her look simple, opting not to add an accessories that would take away from her eye-popping display. Her blonde hair was worn down in beachy waves, and messily fell all around her face as she stared down the camera with a sensual gaze. She also sported a minimal makeup look that included a cranberry pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her natural beauty and piercing blue eyes shine.

To no surprise, the latest addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s page proved to be extremely popular with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has already earned more than 17,000 likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Literally most perfect human,” one person wrote, while another said she was “looking beautiful as always.”

“You are my QUEEN,” commented a third.

No matter what she is wearing in her Instagram photos, Camille knows how to drive her fans absolutely wild. Another recent addition to her page saw her sporting a sexy, unbuttoned denim jumpsuit that hugged her curves in all of the right ways, proving yet again that she looks absolutely amazing in anything she wears.