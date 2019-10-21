Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Well-Toned Legs In New Snap

Colombian fitness model and Instagram sensation Ariana James, who is popular among her 1.8 million followers for posting her skin-baring snaps almost every day, recently took to her page and wowed everyone with a new, hot share.

In the snap, Ariana looked nothing short of stunning as she opted for a sleeveless, turtleneck sweater in gray color. The model wore her raven-colored tresses down, opted for minimal makeup to stay to her signature style, and ditched accessories to keep it simple, yet sexy.

The hot model sat on the arm of a sofa and as she decided to ditch her pants, she flaunted her long, sexy legs to titillate her fans.

Within two hours of posting, the snap has garnered more than 57,000 likes and over 840 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and every time she posts her new pictures — whether there is any skin-showing or not — they always have a high tendency of going viral.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Instagram. So innocent,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Gorgeous picture. Amazing legs,” another one chimed in.

“Beautiful!! “Hope you enjoyed your weekend Ari. Wish you a wonderful week ahead,” a third commentator sent his wishes to the hottie.

Other fans, per usual, wrote words and phrases like “amazing beauty,” “body goals,” “simply stunning,” and “hottest girl on IG,” to praise Ariana.

Prior to sharing the latest snap, Ariana treated her fans to a very glamorous picture of herself where she was featured rocking a beautiful, white lace dress.

The stunning model paired the dress with high-heeled black booties, opted for minimal makeup, wore her hair down and squatted near a swimming pool to strike a pose.

As of this writing, the snap has amassed more than 74,000 likes and over 900 comments.

Through this picture, Ariana proved to her fans that whether she poses in a bikini, in her casual slacks, in her gym attire or in a party dress, she always ends up looking effortlessly gorgeous.

That’s the reason why fans love her pictures and even when there is no skin-showing, all of her pics become instant hits among her legions of followers.

Ariana also posted a video on her page where she could be seen dressed up in a white skater skirt that she teamed with a blue top, black socks and blue sneakers. In the video, she could be seen performing some strenuous exercises and also flaunting her amazing six-pack abs in the process. Per the caption, it was filmed for the energy drink brand, Bang Energy.

Apart from admiring her for her beautiful looks and amazing figure, many of her fans also look up to Ariana as a source of inspiration.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, despite battling hypothyroidism her entire life, Ariana is extremely passionate about fitness and has maintained a very healthy and fit lifestyle.