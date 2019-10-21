Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Booty In New NSFW Instagram Pic

Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto, well-known among her 1.5 million Instagram fans and followers for her racy pics, recently took to her page and shared a new hot picture to titillate her admirers.

In the pic, the model could be seen flaunting her bare booty through a black thong. To strike a pose, she turned her back toward the camera, which was a move that sent temperatures soaring.

The model teamed her thong with a dark gray jacket. Staying true to her signature style, the model stuck her tongue out, wore her brunette tresses down and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has amassed more than 93,000 likes and over 560 comments, where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the hot model with numerous compliments.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the pic, including Francia James, Bruna Rangel Lima, Ana Lorde, Yaslen Clemente, and Isabella Buscemi, among many others.

“Wow! So gorgeous. I love how your bikini matches your hair and jacket,” one fan observed.

“I wish I was that jacket,” another fan expressed his wishful thinking.

“This pic represents my booty goals,” a third one wrote

Prior to sharing the booty snap, Natalia shared a very hot snap where she could be seen rocking a barely there black bikini, one that left very little to the imagination of the viewers.

The risque ensemble not only allowed the model to flaunt a glimpse of her perky boobs along with her bare chest, but she also put her taut stomach and well-toned thighs on full display.

Natalia posed for the shoot under the sun, and she also showed off her perfect tan to raise the heat.

As of this writing, the snap has racked up more than 116,000 likes and over 930 comments, where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and expressed their admiration for the model in very explicit comments.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, the stunning model was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Quoting Famous Birthdays, the article further shared that Natalia later moved to the United States and studied business law at the University of Miami.

Per the piece, the Brazilian bombshell was famously in a relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving, which made her even more popular on Instagram and beyond. The couple broke up in 2014 after dating for two years.