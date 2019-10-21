Rihanna Faces Backlash Online For Posting A Chris Brown Song On Instagram

Rihanna’s fans are reportedly upset with her after she played a song by her ex Chris Brown on Instagram.

The “Work” singer faced backlash online for how she went about promoting new additions to her Fenty Beauty makeup line. According to Complex, while Rihanna was showing off her “#GlossyPosse,” which consisted of four new shades for her collection, she fans were able to hear a tune in the background of the video. The song was “Come Together,” which is a newer song by Brown featuring H.E.R.

At the time of writing, the Instagram video from Rihanna received more than 4 million views. The video was also met with several comments from fans who expressed their anger for Rihanna deciding to share a song from Brown considering their past together.

“Wow. This sister doesn’t see the lack of self-respect in inserting Chris Brown?? I am about to unfollow. Sad.” one follower said.

“Sis? Chris Brown in the background???” another follower questioned.

While many fans were upset with Rihanna for her song choice, many fans came to her defense. Some felt that the public should no longer be angry about Brown’s actions, especially considering the fact that Rihanna has seemingly forgiven him.

“I know y’all pressed lmaooo.. she forgave Chris a long time y’all clowns the only one mad,” one follower said.

“Riri x Breezy,” another follower said.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Brown and Rihanna have a sorted past with each other. The couple dated in the early 2000s, and made headlines for a domestic dispute in which Brown allegedly beat Rihanna as they were leaving a Grammys party in 2009. The two then went separate ways following Brown’s arrest, but reconnected briefly in 2012. The two then ended their affair for good in 2013.

Since their breakup, Brown has been supportive of Rihanna’s bustling career and has expressed his admiration for her on Instagram. Most recently, Brown commented under a photo of Rihanna wearing lingerie to promote her business, Savage X Fenty. Brown shared that he would’ve liked to have been the lamp that is close to Rihanna in the snapshot.

Rihanna reportedly saw the comment that Brown wrote, and was appreciative of it. A source told Hollywood Life that, for the fashion icon, the Instagram comments is as far as she would like her and Brown’s relationship to go. The Fenty CEO is currently in a relationship with Hassan Jameel, and has been since 2016. Brown is reportedly involved with his ex Ammika Harris, and the two have been rumored to be expecting a child together.