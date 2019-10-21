‘One Piece’ Chapter 959 Hints At Downfall Of Straw Hat Pirates Alliance, Nine Red Scabbards’ Suicidal Mission

The latest chapter of One Piece featured a flashback of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s preparation two days before their raid at Onigashima. Despite being outnumbered, the Straw Hat Pirates alliance was very optimistic about their chances of taking down Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, Emperor Kaido, and the Beast Pirates in the war.

In One Piece Chapter 959, Monkey D. Luffy, Brook, and Tony Tony Chopper received armors from Tenguyama Hitetsu. Cyborg Franky and Usopp were busy repairing the ships while Nami was planning to schedule their attack when there’s a full moon so that the Minks could use their Sulong form. After seeing what Carrot did at the Whole Cake Island, Nami believes that having all the Minks use their Sulong form against the Beast Pirates would give them a strong chance of obtaining victory.

Unfortunately, even before the Straw Hat Pirates alliance executed their plan, Shogun Orochi already knew what they were about to do. Though the name of the traitor is yet to be revealed, it seems like someone is telling Shogun Orochi everything, including the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s meeting place and their war strategy. Days before the raid at Onigashima, Shogun Orochi ordered his men to bomb all the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s ships, including the Thousand Sunny, and the main bridges in the Land of Wano.

Happy 20 Years of One Piece!! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/9WGERg2o4l — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) October 20, 2019

As shown in One Piece Chapter 959, Shogun Orochi succeeded to sabotage the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s plan. While it remains unknown what happened to the group of Luffy and the Minks, only Kozuki Momonosuke and seven of the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, Kawamatsu, Kikunojo, Inuarashi, and Ashura Doji – made it to Tokage Harbor.

Loading...

Their chances of winning the war may already be close to zero, but the Nine Red Scabbards are still determined to avenge Lord Kozuki Oden from Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido. Though Momonosuke expressed strong opposition to their suicidal mission, Kinemon begged him to let them spend their remaining days in the world serving his father Lord Oden. The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 959 featured seven of the Nine Red Scabbards preparing to raid Onigashima while Momonosuke is being held by Shinobu.

As of now, it seems like the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s plan to take down Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido is a complete failure. However, there is also a strong possibility that Eiichiro Oda is planning to do something that will surprise One Piece fans and add more thrill and excitement in the ongoing One Piece Wano Arc.