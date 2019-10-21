Natalia Barulich Sizzles In A Red Bikini In New Instagram Snapshot

Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich, who is famous on Instagram for her beautiful looks and amazing figure, recently took to her page and wowed her 2.5 million fans with a new bikini snap.

In the pic, the stunning model could be seen rocking a red bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing figure, particular her long, sexy legs and an ample amount of cleavage.

The model wrapped a printed kimono around her shoulders and wore her brunette tresses down. To pose for the snap, she and closed her yes and leaned against a wooden pillar.

Within five hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 124,000 likes and over 530 comments where fans and followers praised the hot model for her amazing looks and beautiful figure.

Many of Natalia’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also commented on the picture to show support and appreciation. These included, but are not limited to Valeria Orsini, Alexa Dallanos, Hofit Golan, Esther Anayaco, Natalia Betancourt, Janira G.K and Maja Malnar, among many others.

“Damn, you are so fine,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You have an amazing body. Wonderful picture,” another one wrote.

“So sexy, you are a dream!!” a third fan chimed in.

Others, per usual, wrote words and phrases like “goddess,” “amazing,” “so pretty,” “the most beautiful woman in the world,” and “sweet angel,” to praise the model.

Prior to sharing the snap, Natalia treated her fans to a glamorous snap where where she could be seen dressed up in a very shimmery dress. The model posed for the snap while looking at herself in a mirror.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup and ditched accessories to pull off a very sexy, yet stylish look.

As of this writing, the snap has amassed more than 191,000 likes and over 880 comments where fans couldn’t seem to contain their excitement and showered the model with numerous complimentary words and phrases.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Natalia is a queen, while another one commented that she is gorgeous and deserves much more fans and fortune than she already does.

Before that, Natalia also posted a picture from her Paris trip where she could be seen posing against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Like all of her other pictures, this one also became an instant hit and garnered more than 141,000 likes and 750 comments.

According to an article by People, apart from being famous for her modeling career, Natalia also shot to fame as Colombian singer Maluma’s girlfriend.