Swedish Bombshell Ella Rose Nearly Spills Out Of Her Red Dress: ‘About Last Night’

Swedish model Ella Rose certainly seemed to know how to enjoy the weekend, appearing from her latest post on Instagram. In the snap, her attire — which consisted of a daringly low cut red minidress — suggested that she was going out and ready to have some fun.

The bombshell certainly knows her angles, which makes sense as a successful model on social media. She currently has has over 769,000 followers, and the number is likely to only grow considering her sizzling pictures.

She also has business on the brain, and hopes that she can one day launch her own swimsuit and lingerie line.

Though Ella Rose has a staunch fandom that values her stunning good looks and personality, most people would likely know the blonde beauty because of her baby drama with Patriot’s player Julian Edelman.

The two were dating casually when Ella learned she was pregnant. The result was a legal mess, and the Scandinavian stunner even had to file a paternity suit. Edelman was finally proven to be the father to their daughter, Lily.

However, it appears that she has not let her past relationship hold her back, as she looked absolutely stunning her her red dress. Posed against a fashionable white marble kitchen island, Ella sizzled thanks to the plunging neckline, which showcased her ample cleavage. The dress cinched at the waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure, and hugged her hips.

The short hemline exposed her long and lean legs, which were only elongated by her pair of black heels. Behind her is a birthday cake, decorated with silver. Though Ella remained mum if the cake was hers, many comments referred to the Swedish stunner as the birthday girl.

The snapshot earned nearly 9,000 likes and more than 260 comments.

“Red hot mama breaking hearts in Miami,” one person wrote, adding a silly face along with a red heart.

“Give us more of this,” added another.

“Wow you look absolutely incredible,” concluded a third, with several fire and red heart emoji.

It was not the only picture to drop jaws recently. Ella also posted a picture in a pink dress where she looked absolutely stunning, thanks to the corset-style top of the ensemble that showcased her fabulous figure, as well as the mini skirt on the bottom of the dress.

The picture earned over 6,000 likes and more than 225 comments.

Another popular picture that fans went wild over was one were she wore a tiny red bikini while at the beach, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.