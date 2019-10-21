‘Pretty Little Liars’ Co-Stars Congratulate Shay Mitchell On Birth Of Baby Girl

Shay Mitchell recently shared the very first snap of her new baby on Instagram.

It was back in June that Shay Mitchell revealed that she was pregnant. She has since been documenting her pregnancy on both Instagram and YouTube via her docu-series Almost Ready.

Less than an hour ago, Mitchell took to Instagram to reveal she had recently giving birth to her baby girl whom she shares with her boyfriend Matte Babel.

While it wasn’t a full picture of the new bundle of joy, Shay did treat her massive Instagram following to their very first look at her baby girl. The post featured a snapshot of Shay’s daughter wrapping her small newborn hand around her mother’s finger.

In the caption of the sweet snap, Shay revealed that she never wanted to let go of her child.

Presently, Shay Mitchell has a huge Instagram following of 26 million people. Many of who have been intently following her frequent baby bump pictures in anticipation of Shay giving birth to her beautiful baby girl. So, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that her post confirming she’d recently gave birth quickly accumulated so much attention from her fans.

At 32-years-old, Mitchell is best known for her role as Emily Fields in the ABC Family/Freeform hit series Pretty Little Liars. While the series concluded nearly two years ago, it remains popular and continues to be a choice among those looking to binge through the juicy teenage drama.

With a seven season run, it doesn’t come as too much of a shock to learn many members of the Pretty Little Liars cast would stay in touch. In fact, several of Mitchell’s co-stars from the teenage drama were among some of the first to react and comment on the announcement of her daughter’s birth.

Just five minutes after Mitchell shared the very first photo of her daughter on Instagram, her co-star Ashley Benson (who played Hanna Marin) took to the comments to congratulate the new mom.

“Congrats angel. Love you. Can’t wait to meet the baby booooo,” Benson gushed in a comment that has been liked over 11,000 times.

Roughly two minutes before Benson, her on-screen boyfriend Tyler Blackburn (who played Caleb Rivers) also took to the comments to congratulate their co-star.

“Sending you all so much love!” Tyler penned as he chased the comment with a heart emoji. Despite being posted before Benson, Blackburn’s comment attracted significantly less attention at just 6,000 likes.

In roughly 45 minutes since Shay posted the sweet snapshot on her profile, it has been liked over a million times with just shy of 20,000 individuals taking the time to leave a comment.

Notably, the sweet photo received a star-studded stamp of approval as many celebrities were quick to congratulate the new mother.