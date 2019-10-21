Cynthia Bailey Shows Off Dazzling Makeup Look In Her Latest Instagram Video

Cynthia Bailey is showing her Instagram followers how flawless being over 50 can be.

The model and Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram video. While “Drunk In Love” by Beyonce played in the background, Bailey is seen zooming in on her makeup look. Her foundation perfectly matches her skin as she shows both sides of her face in the video. Her face is sculpted to perfection, courtesy of makeup artist Boomkack. Bailey’s eyeshadow is a bright pink and is covered all over her eyelids. Her face also has dramatic, black eyelashes that she is shown fluttering in the video. Finally, Bailey’s lips are covered with a light brown lip gloss to finish off the makeup look.

The dramatic makeup look from Bailey also translates to her hair. To pair with the makeup look, Bailey styled her hair in loose waves. For the color of her hair, she went with a light brown hue at the top of her hair, which flows down to a cinnamon color.

At the time of writing, the video from Bailey received more than 70,000 views. The video also received more than 200 comments from Bailey’s 2.5 million followers.

“Just saw you in the lobby of the hotel, you’re just as beautiful in person,” one follower wrote.

“Timeless Beauty,” another follower said.

“You are absolutely gorgeous. I love your humility on the show. In many ways you remind me of myself,” another follower shared.

In her following post, Bailey revealed why she was getting dolled up. The model is posed next to Common, as the two were in attendance for the Taste of SBE event in Los Angeles. According to Bailey’s caption, she was invited to the event to introduce Common to the stage, who was the performer for the night. In the slideshow, Bailey is also seen with other attendees of the event, which took place at the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel. At the time of writing, the eventful post received more than 7,000 likes and more than 40 comments.

Bailey’s seemingly flawless face comes from being happily in love. The model has been in a relationship with sports radio host Mike Hill since they met on The Steve Harvey Show in April 2018. The two recently took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged this year on July 26. Bailey recently shared that the two are very much “in love” and are still having “lots of sex” past the honeymoon phase.

Fans of Cynthia Bailey can follow her on Instagram for more updates.