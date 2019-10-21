Social Media Sensation Daisy Marquez Goes Glam In A Little Black Dress

Instagram model Daisy Marquez, who rose to fame as a makeup artist on YouTube, recently took to her page and treated her 1.4 million followers to a very hot picture of herself.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen dressed up in a tight, shimmery black dress with a low-cut neckline that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage.

The stunner wore her blond tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup, comprising subtle shades, and accessorized with a silver pendant and a black purse.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap has racked up more than 188,000 likes and over 1,740 comments which proves that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts immediately goes viral.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow models, influencers and celebs also liked and commented on the pic to show support — a trend that is becoming more and more common among the community of Instagram models. These include Ana Lorde, Cuban-American model Alexa Dellanos, Louie Casttro, Sofia Jamora, and Sonia and Fyza, among others.

“You are freaking beautiful,” one of her fans commented.

“Amazing!! You are such a babe,” another one wrote.

“You are extremely hot. I can’t even,” a third one chimed in.

Prior to sharing the glamorous picture, Daisy treated her fans to very suggestive picture of herself where she was featured rocking a provocative, black lingerie set held in place with the help of a garter and suspender belts.

The model pulled off a bondage-inspired look by opting for knee-high leather boots and long, leather gloves. She wore a full face of makeup, held a bouquet of red flowers in her hands and sat on a red chair to strike a pose.

In the caption, the model wrote that she’s a hopeless romantic. As of this writing, the snap has accrued more than 185,000 likes and over 4,600 comments where fans couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their thoughts and feelings in very explicit terms. The sultry snap can be viewed on Instagram.

That apart, Daisy also shared a casual snap of herself where she could be seen standing next to her car, wearing an off-white crop top that she paired with matching gym pants.

She wore her hair down, opted for an almost makeup-free look and smiled at the camera to strike a pose. As of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 169,000 likes and almost 1,100 comments.