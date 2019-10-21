Misty Copeland Stuns In Gold Leotard & Sheer Overlay During ‘Ash’ Ballet Performance

Misty Copeland has been busy reposting several eye-catching photo sets on Instagram for her 1.7 million followers to see. One of these recent updates showed her in action as she danced a solo piece titled, “Ash.”

The American Ballet Theater dancer looked stunning in the ten photos that were in the set, with the first photo showing her pointing her left foot while throwing her head back. The white mesh overlay offered a dramatic addition to her look, as it seemed to float around her.

The fourth shot offered an entirely different vibe, as Misty was spotted striking an attitude derrière with her right leg. She looked over her right shoulder. These photos showed her with a serious look on her face.

In addition to photos of Copeland during her solo, she was seen mid-dance with her partner. A photo showed Misty en pointe, as her partner held her hands.

The series proved popular, with over 33,000 people stopping by to hit the “like” button. Plus, fans raved about the ballerina in the comments section.

“Breath. Taken. Homie,” said a fan.

“A gorgeous, mysterious solo for you Misty….the costume was so beautiful in motion, like feathers……a swan but a bit street…..bravo,” said another fan, who was seemingly in the audience that day.

“OMG the emotion in these is everything!” gushed a follower.

Other people kept the compliments rolling.

“Misty Cooeland is BAD!!! BBE..BEST BALLERINA EVER,” exclaimed a follower.

“Your muscles are amazing girl… my baby and I watch documentaries and interviews of you from when she was 6 months old… she’s 14 months now, and she is pretty just like you… I hope for her to have an amazing future like you when she is older,” shared another follower.

In addition, Copeland shared another set of four photos that were also a repost from a photographer’s page. It showed her completing barre work in black workout gear. She wore a black sports bra, along with close-fitting leggings. Misty faced a tall mirror, which cast light on her in a dramatic way. She raised her left arm in the air, while striking a pose in her pointe shoes.

The second photo of the set gave fans a closer look at her outfit. The sports bra featured a mesh accent on the back, along with subtle diagonal stripes. Plus, a final photo showed Copeland at the barre again, except this time, she lifted her right leg and grabbed it with her hands.

This update was liked over 18,000 times.

Fans can hope for more updates from the ballerina in the coming weeks. Plus, New Yorkers can catch Misty Copeland at the David H. Koch Theater on October 26.

Plus, those that can’t seem to get enough of Misty can read about her tell-all book where she talked about weight gain.