NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade Courtney Lee, Seth Curry, Jalen Brunson, And Draft Picks For Kyle Lowry

After acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks before the last year’s February NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks succeeded to turn themselves into one of the NBA teams to watch out for in the deep Western Conference. Now that he’s 100 percent healthy, Porzingis is expected to work hand-in-hand with reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic in bringing the Mavericks back to title contention.

However, if they are serious about fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Mavericks should strongly consider adding a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster. According to Fadeaway World, one of the players that the Mavericks could target before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline is Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors.

“The Dallas Mavericks are one of the most exciting teams in the league, thanks to the additions of Luka Doncic via the draft and Kristaps Porzingis via trade. GM Mark Cuban is known to go big or go home, and adding a Championship-level player in Lowry would make the Mavs a real threat in the West. A Big 3 with Porzingis, Doncic, and Lowry is a great way to build a winning team with star quality.”

In the proposed trade deal, the Mavericks would be sending a trade package including Courtney Lee, Seth Curry, Jalen Brunson, a future first-round pick, and a future second-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Kyle Lowry. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Kyle Lowry would undeniably be a great addition to the Mavericks, giving them an All-Star caliber point guard and another scoring threat behind Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Though he’s already in his 30s, Lowry still has plenty of gas left in his tank and could perform at a high level. Last season, Lowry averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Loading...

As of now, the Raptors haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to trade Kyle Lowry before the February 2020 NBA trade deadline. Despite losing Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors are still aiming to defend their throne in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, things are expected to dramatically change in Toronto if they struggle earlier in the upcoming season.

According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Raptors gave Kyle Lowry a one-year, $31 million contract extension not just to put him under their control until the 2020-21 NBA season but also to make him a more valuable trade asset. Once the Raptors officially make Lowry available on the trading block, expect the Mavericks to make a move.