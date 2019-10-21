‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Flaunts Her Famous Figure In A Belted Polka-Dot Swimsuit

Haley Kalil may be known as one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she also seems to have a great sense of humor. In her latest Instagram update, the Minnesota native confessed that she was eating Halloween candy on her couch.

However, since that did not seem to fit the lifestyle of a glamorous supermodel, she jokingly posted some throwback pictures where she sizzled in a belted polka-dotted swimsuit instead.

Though Haley could say that her claim to fame was her marriage to football star Matt Kalil, she was truly thrust into the limelight when she entered the first ever Sports Illustrated swimsuit model search back in 2018.

Despite having never modeled before and competing against around 5,000 women, the self-described nerdy redhead won the competition, sharing the title with former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.

In the double picture update, Haley stuns in her revealing spotted ensemble. The swimsuit features a low scoop-neck to showcase her cleavage. A chic belt cinches at the waist, flaunting her hourglass figure. Her red hair is styled naturally, and cascades down to her shoulders.

In the first shot, Haley sits on the ledge of a dreamy beach house, with palm trees, golden sand, and the blue ocean in the background. The second picture is much closer up, giving full view of the stunner’s hips and long legs. She also slightly arches her back, adding to the sizzling nature of the snap.

The picture earned over 9,000 likes and around 100 comments.

“Perfection. Your bodyyyyyyyyyy,” raved Instagram model Audra Mari.

“You are UNREAL,” echoed model Sofie Grace Rovenstine.

“Always the best captions,” remarked a third.

Though Haley might have been indulging in Halloween candy, her true food-related guilty pleasure is Taco Bell. The stunner has often discussed her love for the Tex-Mex fast-food chain, and even had a birthday party with a Taco Bell theme.

“Bring it on! The chipotle chicken grillers and a cheese quesadilla” she gushed to Hollywood Life. “I am about it all day long!”

Though many would assume that her favorite meal would be off-limits on bikini photoshoots with Sports Illustrated, Haley added that nothing could be farther from the truth.

“They want you to be who you are,” she claimed. “They don’t want you to be what is unachievable. You should be who you are! I could eat Taco Bell the day of my shoot and they would be just fine with it.”

Haley seems to be on a swimsuit roll, as she recently posted a picture in a black one on Friday, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.