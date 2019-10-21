Cynthia Bailey Gushes About Fiance Mike Hill, Says Having ‘Lots Of Sex’ With Him Makes Her Glow

Cynthia Bailey is still smitten with fiance Mike Hill after more than one year together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke to Hollywood Life about her romance with Hill. While at the release party for her Cynthia Bailey X Genlux Magazine Cover release party, Bailey shared how happy Hill has made her since they’ve been together. The model, 52, also shared that her happiness with Hill has been a direct correlation to her youthful glow.

“Honey, I am in love, and I’m having lots of sex,” Bailey admitted when asked about her skincare routine. “This glow is not from the highlighter, honey.”

Bailey and Hill first met on The Steve Harvey Show in April 2018. The then-single mother of one was asked to pick through three bachelors on the show, and Hill was her top choice. Since then, the two have had a whirlwind romance and Hill has appeared on RHOA alongside Bailey.

The couple is also no stranger to posting about each other on social media. In their most recent post, the two are photographed having a date night together at TAO in Los Angeles. The two are all smiles as Bailey is wearing an all-black, leather ensemble and Hill is in a grey suit with a light blue button-up underneath. At the time of writing, the adorable photo slideshow of the couple received more than 40,000 likes. The photo also received more than 700 comments under the post.

“You deserve the best Cynthia!! You guys look happy together!!” one follower exclaimed.

“This makes me smile so much. I’m so happy for you guys,” another fan chimed in.

Bailey also provided details about the couple’s upcoming wedding. The pair became engaged on July 26, after Hill proposed in front of Bravo’s cameras. Bailey shared that while they are still in the “beginning stages” of their actual wedding, they have confirmed that the wedding will be in 2020. She also said that the wedding will be televised, but didn’t share if the couple would have their own special on Bravo for their big day.

Fans of RHOA know that this will be Bailey’s second marriage. The model and CEO was married to Peter Thomas from 2010-2017. The wedding and details surrounding the divorce unfolded on the Bravo show. Bailey also has a daughter, Noelle from her relationship with actor Leon. The two dated for years in the 1990s, but never officially tied the knot. Hill has two daughters from a previous relationship.