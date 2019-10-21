Wendy Williams Calls Out Gina Rodriguez For Using The N-Word, ‘What Planet Are You From?’

Wendy Williams is among many to call out actress Gina Rodriguez for her use of the n-word.

Television personality Wendy Williams is now among the many other fans and celebrities alike who called out actress Gina Rodriguez after she recorded a video of herself singing in which she said the n-word and then posted it for all to see. The video, which stayed up for several hours before Rodriguez deleted it, was of course instantly controversial and offended many. The video featured Rodriguez singing along to a song by African American singer Lauryn Hill. The song includes the n-word and unfortunately, the actress didn’t skip over that part when singing along, according to Pop Culture.

After deleting the video clip, Rodriguez posted a lengthy written apology on Instagram, explaining that song was one of her favorites and she sang along to it like she always did without thinking about the term she was using and the way it may offend other people. She voiced her intense remorse and emphasized that she learned her lesson and would avoid such mistakes in the future.

“I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill and I really am sorry if I offended you,” she said.

However, some people, including Williams, are confused as to how Rodriguez ever thought this would be okay to begin with. In a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she took the time to commend Rodriguez for her acts and skill, noting that she is a very talented actress. Nevertheless, she emphasized that Rodriguez should have known better and that using that particular term is something that she simply can’t get away with, whether she was trying to be offensive or not.

“There’s certain things you don’t do.”Just because you’re cool with people doesn’t mean you have the pass… I don’t remember the last time I called an Italian person the w-word. It rhymes with bop. You don’t do that and I like Italian people and the men are particularly hot!”

Of course, Williams has a reputation of not really caring about what people think of her or who she offends, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Most recently, she ticked off quite a few people when she started a rumor that supermodel Christie Brinkley staged her recent injury on Dancing with the Stars, so as to give her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, a chance to shine.