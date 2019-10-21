Elizabeth Warren Responds To Critics, Says She’ll Reveal A ‘Plan’ On How She’ll Fund Medicare For All

Warren made the announcement in the wake of attacks by some of her 2020 opponents for not being transparent on how her healthcare plan would be funded.

Though Sen. Elizabeth Warren is well-known for rolling out a steady supply of policy plans should she win the presidency, the top-tier candidate continues to take heat after the recent Democratic debate, with some of her opponents calling her out for not specifically revealing how her version of Medicare for All would be funded.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former Vice President Joe Biden have all questioned why Warren won’t admit the likelihood of a necessary tax hike on middle-class Americans to pay for her health care plan.

But according to Politico, Warren on Sunday revealed that within several weeks, she intends to release a “plan” that will explain how her healthcare policy will be funded.

“Right now the cost estimates for Medicare for All vary by trillions and trillions of dollars and the different revenue stream for how to fund it, there are a lot of,” Warren told a town hall audience in Iowa on Sunday.

“This is something I’ve been working on for months and months, and it’s got just a little more work until it’s finished,” Warren added.

Though Warren co-sponsored a 2017 Medicare for All bill with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, unlike Sanders, Warren has been somewhat fuzzy on the details of how the plan would be funded. Sanders has bluntly and repeatedly explained that while overall healthcare costs will go down for middle-class Americans, a tax hike will be necessary to pay for the idea.

“The overwhelming majority of people will save money on their health care bills,” Sanders said at the most recent Democratic debate. “But I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up.”

When directly and repeatedly asked by debate moderators if it would be necessary to raise taxes on middle-class America to fund her Medicare for All plan, Warren provided the same answer each time.

“I will not sign a bill into law that does not lower costs for middle-class families,” she responded.

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren is refusing to admit that she will have to raise taxes on middle class Americans as part of her $34 TRILLION “Medicare for All” plan. pic.twitter.com/5fRneCtCSU — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2019

Klobuchar hammered Warren during the debate over her lack of honesty about a potential tax hike while praising Sanders for being upfront and honest about it.

The Biden campaign also ripped Warren for her lack of transparency on the issue and said it was “mystifying” that she has delayed details on her health care plan only until she was under pressure to release them.

No matter whose version of Medicare for All is launched should they win the 2020 presidential election, according to some experts, the government-run healthcare plan could reportedly decrease federal poverty rates by approximately 20 percent, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.