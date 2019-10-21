Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Insane Curves In Micro Bikini For ‘Dead By Daylight’-Inspired Post

Meg Turney is leaving almost nothing to the imagination this weekend with her most recent Instagram post. On Saturday, October 19, the American cosplay model took to the popular social media app to share an eye-popping photo that is bound to cause her legion of fans to drop their jaws.

For the photo, Turney is posing with her back to the camera as she leans against a black door in a bathroom. The model is wearing a barely-there blue two-piece bathing suit with details in yellow. The suit consists of a classic triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind Turney’s neck, while a similar strap hugs her torso, tying in the back. Turney teamed her top with a pair of tiny string bottoms whose straps sit high on her sides, leaving her full, wide hips on full display. The thong-cut bottoms, combined with the fact that she is posing with her back to the viewer, puts her insanely toned derriere front and center.

She completed her look with an orange wig styled into two side braids that fall over her shoulders. According to one of the hashtags she included with her post, her outfit was inspired by the videogame Dead By Daylight.

Turney is looking over her right shoulder, shooting a fierce gaze at the camera as she smiles coyly. She is posing with her right leg propped up against the door in a way that further showcases her strong legs and derriere.

Since going live, the post, which Turney shared with her 660,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 56,400 likes within about a day of being public, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in nearly 500 comments to the sultry photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the cosplayer took to the comments section to praise her insane figure and to express their admiration for her.

“GIRL YOU ARE A GODDESS,” one user raved, adding a hands clapping emoji after each word for emphasis.

“Epic [peach emoji]. Wow, Meg!” said another fan.

“The real question: do you have your butt workout posted anywhere, help a sister out,” a third fan asked.

While Turney is often in the news for positive reasons, that wasn’t the case in early 2018. As Variety reported at the time, Turney and her partner, the YouTuber Gavin Free, were the victims of a violent break-in while they were at their Austin, Texas, home. According to the report, a man broke into home and fired at least one gunshot on January 26, 2018, forcing the couple to hide in a closet.