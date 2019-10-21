Instagram Model Yaslen Clemente Looks Effortlessly Gorgeous In A Revealing Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Latina model Yaslen Clemente, who is famous on Instagram for her racy pictures and sense of style, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new, sexy share.

In the snap, the model could be seen dressed up in a black bustier bodysuit that she teamed with sheer stockings. The model accessorized with white lace wrist cuffs, a white lace hair accessory and a dainty pendant.

She wore a full face of makeup and wore her highlighted tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, the mode informed her fans that the provocative outfit was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is quite popular among Instagram models from across the globe.

To her fans’ delight, the model posted not one, not two, but three pictures from the photo shoot to provide her admirers with a detailed look at her face and attire.

As of this writing, and within just three hours of going live, the snap has racked up more than 22,000 likes and about 400 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Many of Yaslen’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Katya Elise Henry, Natalia Garibotto, Alexa Dellanosm, Neybron James and Vanessa Christine, to name a few.

In the caption, the model wrote that she is posting the picture to get her beau, Roy’s, attention.

“Oh damn.. don’t wear this I’m working, please!” one fan wrote on the NSFW picture.

“Your bae is lucky to have you! Gorgeous girl,” another one commented.

“You are so sexy, you don’t [need your boyfriend’s] attention as you’ve got other guys’ attention,” a third fan commented referring to the caption.

Other fans used words and phrases like “oh my gosh!!” “stop being so hot,” “gorgeous babe,” “you made my day,” and “absolutely stunning,” to praise the model.

The model certainly got her beau’s attention, as she posted a picture in her Instagram Stories where she could be seen sitting next to Roy.

That apart, there is no doubt in believing that the model is also getting a lot of attention from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing website. In fact, she recently achieved the 900,000 followers milestone on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, the model thanked her fans and followers for supporting her and making her pics viral by posting a very hot snap, one where she could be seen flaunting her almost-bare booty.