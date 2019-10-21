Todd Chrisley Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Granddaughter, Chloe

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star declared his granddaughter was the 'most beautiful' little girl in the world on Instagram.

Todd Chrisley took to Instagram a few hours ago to share a heartwarming snapshot with his followers.

The photo featured an up-close selfie of himself and his granddaughter, Chloe. Their eyes sparkled for the camera as they both sported serious, emotionless expressions on their face. Noticeably, the duo seem to look more and more alike as Chloe continues to grow.

The Chrisley Knows Best star kicked off the caption of his sweet snapshot by admitting to his massive following that the post wasn’t intended to brag, but he was going to brag anyway. He then proceeded to gush about how much he adored Chloe. According to the caption, Todd firmly believed his granddaughter was possibly the “most beautiful” little girl on the planet.

While Chrisley and his granddaughter took up most of the frame, traces of what could be made out in the background suggested the duo were inside of a vehicle at the time the photo was snapped.

As those who follow the reality TV series family know, Chrisley Knows Best recently started airing episodes from the second half of Season 7. This came as a relief to fans as many grew concerned the series would come to an end amid the financial and legal drama surrounding the family.

As the second half of the season kicked off, some Chrisley Knows Best fans took issue with the way Todd and his wife, Julie, addressed Chloe and the way their granddaughter addressed them. During episodes of the TV series, viewers can watch as Chloe refers to her grandmother as her mother and her grandfather as her father. She also refers to Chase as her brother.

Notably, some fans have taken to some of Todd’s social media posts to call attention to the issue.

It was roughly three weeks ago that Chrisley shared another adorable snapshot of himself with his granddaughter. The duo were both sporting dressy ensembles as they had huge smiles across their faces. The picture was posted around the same time the first episode of the second half of Season 7 aired. It was this post specifically that received a lot of backlash from fans who didn’t care for the way Todd and Julie were raising their granddaughter.

“She’s your granddaughter not your daughter,” one follower penned.

As those who follow Todd on Instagram know, he’s never been afraid to clap back at trolls and this incident from a few weeks ago was no exception.

“Well aren’t you so insightful, thank you for stating the obvious, now may I do the same? Wtf is it to you as to how we address each other in my family?” Todd wrote as he fired back.

The concern over whether Todd and Julie were making the right decisions when it came to raising their granddaughter caused some to question why Chloe was living with them in the first place.

According to TV Shows Ace, Todd and Kyle explained why Chloe was living with her grandparents a little over a month ago during a podcast. They decided as a family that Kyle needed to work on his own health and couldn’t do so while providing his daughter with everything she needed as well.

So, they collectively decided living with Julie and Todd was in her best interest. Moreover, Kyle also acknowledged that he was well-aware of his daughter referring to Todd as her father and didn’t mind her addressing him that way.

Todd Chrisley himself took to Twitter thanking the media outlet for “reporting honestly” on the living situation regarding himself and Chloe.

In the comments from his tweet, many of his followers admitted to how much they could relate to his situation.

“I can relate. My granddaughter and daughter live with us and we are the primary caregivers. We have been dealing with mental illness and addiction in our family also. It’s not easy. God bless,” one follower penned in response.

Presently, Todd has an Instagram following of 1.9 million. So, while the latest snapshot hasn’t been on his profile for very long, it was still well-received. In fact, it has accumulated over 130,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments in just five hours. Many joined Todd in gushing about how precious his granddaughter was. Some were quick to call attention to how much she looked like her father.

“She’s gorgeous, seems like the older she gets, she looks more like her dad,” one follower noted.

“Shes soooooo cute,” another agreed.

Overall, his followers seemed to have nothing but positive things to say about the snapshot of himself and Chloe.