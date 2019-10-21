‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Flaunts Her Figure In A Red Crop Top

Professional golfer Paige Spiranac can soon add another job title to her résumé: Instagram celebrity. The blonde beauty is just shy of two million followers on the social media site, and the number is likely to only keep growing if she continues to post pictures like her most recent. In the shot, she absolutely sizzled in a skintight red crop top that had to stretch to contain her ample assets.

In addition to her red crop-top picture, she also posted a recent video where she wore a spaghetti strap top and yoga pants while hitting a drive. It makes sense that the athlete would post a number of golf-related uploads, as she first rose to fame as the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” a title she even has written on her home page.

In the picture that features the crop top, Paige is standing on a sidewalk with some greenery behind her. It appears to be a somewhat dry climate, and Paige is matching the environment with a pair of ankle cowboy boots.

However, fans are likely not going to be looking at her shoes, but rather her incredible figure. Her cleavage is on full display thanks to the revealing nature of the crop top, which hugs her every curve. The short top flaunts her toned midriff. Paige completed the look with a pair of hip-strung black denim jeans. They are high-waisted, highlighting her hourglass figure.

The upload earned over 104,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments.

“My screen almost melted… you gotta stop this!!!” protested one besotted fan.

“Girllllllllll… holy fire,” wrote fellow golfer Chelsea Lynn Pezzola. She also added several fire emoji to emphasize her point.

“I’m going to pass out. Come back to me please,” added Barstool Sports writer Kayce Smith.

It was not the only upload of the week that had the pulses of her fans racing. As mentioned above, Paige also posted a video where she wore skintight athleisure clothing, specifically a skintight blue spaghetti strap tank top and black yoga pants.

In the playful clip, she runs up to the tee to swing at the ball. The motion shows off her killer curves, particularly when she bends over to swing at the ball.

Loading...

The clip has been viewed over 615,000 times. It also earned and over 77,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments.

“Can you be any hotter?” sighed one user, adding the fire emoji.

Paige appears to be a fan on tank tops, and also recently wowed fans with a tight grey one similar to the blue and red ones above, as covered by The Inquisitr.