Lizzo Stuns On Instagram While Wearing A T-Shirt Dress And Snakeskin Thigh-High Boots

Lizzo is showing her 5.9 million Instagram followers exactly what her style is with her latest Instagram post.

The “Truth Hurts” singer looked absolutely stunning in the photo slideshow that she recently posted. While wearing an airbrushed T-Shirt dress, Lizzo is showing off major thigh as the dress is cut at the bottom. To further add to the look, Lizzo decided to add thigh-high, snakeskin boots from Fashion to Figure. She then decided to style her hair in loose curls that were away from her face. She then added silver earrings and subtle eye makeup to the look.

Lizzo is serving her followers with various poses in the post. In the first photo, she is holding onto her thigh with one hand, and her hip with another. She is staring deeply into the camera as the sunbeams onto her face. The second pose shows Lizzo kneeling outside, with her dress covering her. She is once again giving a serious face as her followers are able to get a full view of her boots. In the third photo, Lizzo is still kneeling, but this time she is looking away from the camera. Her hair is moved to one side as she holds some of it with one hand.

At the time of writing, Lizzo’s post received more than 700,000 likes. The photo also received more than 5,000 comments under her post.

“Loving these boots!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Yasssssss sis!” another fan exclaimed.

“I love you,” another follower shared.

The steamy post from Lizzo comes just days after she turned up the heat on her Instagram page. The “Juice” singer showed off a daring look, with purple hair that flowed all the way down her arms. She is also seen wearing a purple costume with a pink harness. In the first photo, Lizzo is showing off her makeup look, which consists of foundation, faux eyelashes, pink and purple eyeshadow and purple lipstick. In the second slide, Lizzo is playing her signature flute as she shows off her acrylic nails.

At the time of writing, the stunning photo of Lizzo received more than 500,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lizzo has been on the road selling out multiple arenas with her performances. Her 2017 single, “Truth Hurts” was on the Billboard Hot 100 charts as the most-streamed song for several consecutive weeks. The tune was recently bumped down to number two, getting beat by Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room.”