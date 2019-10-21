Wendy Williams Sobs While Thanking Her Son For Supporting Her

Kevin Hunter Jr. was Wendy Williams' rock throughout the past year.

This past year was one of many ups and downs for television personality Wendy Williams. She spent time in a sober house as she came to grips with her addictions to prescription pills and alcohol. She dealt with a variety of serious health problems, including a thyroid condition. However most notably, her marriage to her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter, in absolute disaster and betrayal. Through it all, Hunter’s 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr., stood by his mother’s side and was her rock through the turmoil, according to All Hip Hop. The actress thanked him for his support during a recent, very emotional speech.

Williams marriage to Hunter was on the rocks for months, with constant rumors about his alleged infidelity. Through it all, she never spoke of the rumors nor did she talk about what was really going on behind the scenes in regards to her marriage. The star clearly wanted to make things work, regardless of how rough the circumstances were. Nevertheless, when Hunter welcomed a baby girl with his mistress this past spring, Williams called it quits and filed for divorce from him in April. Williams later said that she viewed Hunter fathering a child with another woman as unforgiveable and that she would not consider a reconciliation in the future. She fired Hunter as the executive producer of her show, The Wendy Williams Show, and promptly removed his name from the credits.

On the bright side, things seem to be looking up for the actress in recent weeks. Her show, The Wendy Williams Show, was renewed for two more seasons. In addition, as The Inquisitr previously reported, she received her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this past week. She didn’t hesitate to bring up what she considered “the elephant in the room,” which was her very rough past year that was broadcasted through the media. However, she said she has her son to thank for getting her though it all.

“But slowly, but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don’t believe in yourself who will believe in you? Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you’ve got to make some hard decisions. There’s one person here that knows, you know, there’s no place like home, right? A little burning food in oven, time to run up to the grocery store, let’s go. Thank you Kevin.”