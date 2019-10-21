‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Tree Might Be A ‘Mean Girls’ Actress, But Not Lindsay Lohan

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead.

It’s the end of the week which means a fresh episode of The Masked Singer is on its way in just a few days. Singers who have only performed once so far this season will take the stage again this Wednesday, meaning the very mysterious Tree will be belting out another hit or two. The Tree is one of the masked singers who have not only the judges but viewers perplexed as well. Some of the first guesses for the Tree included Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Keke Palmer, Ayesha Curry, and Rachael Ray.

Fans have had a dozen more guesses which have been plastered all over Twitter, but Entertainment Tonight is suggesting a Mean Girls actress is behind the Tree facade. Lindsay Lohan has already been tied to The Masked Singer, as she is a judge on the Australian version of the show. The actress ET and some viewers think is the mysterious voice is Lacey Chabert. The guess might be somewhat of a longshot, but the clues from the Tree’s video package line up with several aspects of Lacey’s life.

For one, the Tree said that people are only interested in her during Christmas time. Lacey has starred in a variety of Hallmark Christmas movies which could be the connection she was alluding to. There was also a number 30 on a locker in the clue package and the Not Another Teen Movie actress was born on September 30.

The pots and pans which appeared in the Tree’s video could be tied to Lacey’s love of baking. The actress has addressed on Twitter before how much she wanted to open a bakery, and she has several cooking videos she shot for The Hallmark Channel.

Loading...

The Christmas clue has caused other viewers to guess that Mariah Carey or Vanessa Williams are the possible voices behind the mask. Mariah was guessed because of her hit song “All I Want for Christmas is You,” while Vanessa has also starred in Christmas movies, including the famous A Diva’s Christmas Carol.

Another masked singer who has judges and viewers confused is the Penguin. ET is leaning towards Tonya Harding but even they are 100 percent confident in their choice. Kathy Griffin and Sherri Shepherd have also been suggested. The Penguin will perform for a second time this Wednesday along with the Tree.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.