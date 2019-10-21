‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Legs For Days In White Swimsuit

Kate Bock is wowing her Instagram fans this weekend. On Sunday, October 20, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to share a morning update in which she flaunts her enviable legs, and her followers are here for it.

The photo shows Bock is posing indoors in front of a window somewhere in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated via the geotag included with her post. The Canadian bombshell is wearing a white one-piece bathing suit that features high-cut legs that come up high on her sides, leaving her full hips on display.

The model wore a relaxed T-shirt over her swimsuit that boasts a casual print. The model is wearing the shirt tied on one side, creating a crop top-like effect. Bock is standing on her tiptoes, which helps accentuate her long model legs for the shot. According to the tag she paired with her photo and caption, the photo was captured by photographer Derek Kettela.

Bock is looking down for the shot with her lips slightly parted and eyes focused. She is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Bock shared with her 577,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 8,600 likes within just a few hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 70 comments to the photo, suggesting more interaction will still come.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Canadian model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their opinion about the photo.

“You look so nice in this dress, Kate. I like it,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a few sparkly pink heart emoji.

“Beautiful baby this is lit,” said another fan, including a fire emoji after the words.

In a 2017 interview published by Fox News, Bock opened up about the insecurities that affect everyone, including models.

“You can always see in another girl something that you wish you had, and I even find it funny: I have model friends and I’ll see them in a certain way, and I’ve always thought like, ‘Oh, she’s so lucky, she has the most amazing, longest legs or the most beautiful eyes’ or whatever it is,” she said. “And then you end up talking to them and they see something in you. It doesn’t matter who you are; everyone has an insecurity or something they wish was better.”